K-12 Game-based Learning Global Industry 2018 Market Share, Trend, Segmentation and Forecast to 2022

Game-based learning connects educational content with a computer or video games and is used by students interested in subjects, including STEM, language learning, and social sciences. It has been designed to balance subject matter with gameplay, having certain defined learning outcomes. Game-based learning helps the students learn in an immersive and engaging environment. Moreover, it aids the educators in motivating the learners to perform and understand complex topics with ease in limited time.

The analysts forecast the global k-12 game-based learning market to grow at a CAGR of 27.55% during the period 2017-2021.

Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global k-12 game-based learning market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

• APAC

• Europe

• North America

• ROW

The report, Global K-12 Game-based Learning Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors

• GlassLab

• Microsoft

• Osmo

• PlayGen

Other prominent vendors

• Banzai Labs

• BrainQuake

• Filament Games

• Gameloft

• iCivics

• Infinite Dreams

• Schell Games

Market driver

• Surging investments from venture capitalists

Market challenge

• Less content-curriculum integration

Market trend

• Emergence of visual technologies like AR and VR

Key questions answered in this report

• What will the market size be in 2020 and what will the growth rate be?

• What are the key market trends?

• What is driving this market?

• What are the challenges to market growth?

• Who are the key vendors in this market space?

• What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

• What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?

