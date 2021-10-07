Keystroke Dynamics Market to Witness an Outstanding Growth during 2018-2025

Overview of Keystroke Dynamics Market

According to a recent report published by Publisher, titled,”Keystroke dynamics Market by Component, Authentication Type, Deployment Model, Application, Organization Size, Industry Vertical, and Region: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2018 – 2025,”the global keystroke dynamics was valued at $129.76 million in 2017, and is projected to reach $754.86 million by 2025, registering a CAGR of 24.7% from 2018 to 2025. The large enterprises segment was the highest contributor to the market, owing to the growth in need of multimodal biometrics among these organizations.

Download Sample Copy of this Report @ https://www.reportsweb.com/inquiry&RW00012658748/sample

Every user has a certain way of typing, which separates them from other users. Keystroke dynamics is one of the major evolving biometrics, which involves authentication based on typing patterns of its users, which distinguishes them from one another. This technology can be used with any form of authentication such as PINs and passwords. It helps decrease the dependency on primary forms of authentication. This technology is widely adopted, as enterprise customers constantly focus on adding an additional layer of security to secure their data. Rise in number of online frauds in digital transactions, need of advanced security mechanisms in growing IoT landscape, and surge in demand for multimodal biometrics increase the need for keystroke dynamics, thereby driving the market growth. However, performance & interoperability issues and lack of awareness restrain the growth of the market.

The Major players reported in the market include:

Key players such as KeyTrak, Inc., TypingDNA, ID Control, BehavioSec Inc., Delfigo Security, Intensity Analytics, Authenware Corporation, DeepNet Security, SERBAN Biometrics, Daon, Inc., and others.

KEY BENEFITS

The study provides an in-depth analysis of the Keystroke Dynamics market along with current and future trends to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

The report provides information regarding key drivers, restraints, and opportunities along with their impact analysis.

Porter’s Five Forces and SWOT analyses of key market players in the industry have been provided to highlight the growth strategies adopted by them.

The value chain analysis of the industry signifies the key intermediaries involved, and elaborates their roles and value additions at every stage of the value chain.

The quantitative analysis of the market during the period of 2014-2022 is provided to elaborate the market potential.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS:

By Component

Software

Service

By Authentication Type

Static Authentication

Continuous Authentication

By Deployment Model

On-premise

Cloud

By Application

Identity Proofing

Continuous Authentication

Risk and Compliance Management

Fraud Detection & Prevention

By Organization Size

Large Enterprises

SMBs

By Industry-vertical

BFSI

Retail & E-commerce

Healthcare

Government & Defense

Education

Others

By Geography

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Central & South America

Middle East and Africa

TABLE OF CONTENTS

CHAPTER 1 INTRODUCTION

CHAPTER 2 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

CHAPTER 3 MARKET OVERVIEW

CHAPTER 4 WORLD KEYSTROKE DYNAMICS MARKET, BY END USER

CHAPTER 5 WORLD KEYSTROKE DYNAMICS MARKET, BY APPLICATION

CHAPTER 6 WORLD KEYSTROKE DYNAMICS MARKET, BY GEOGRAPHY

CHAPTER 7 COMPANY PROFILES

Get Best Discount on this report @

https://www.reportsweb.com/inquiry&RW00012658748/discount

About ReportsWeb:

ReportsWeb.com is a one stop shop of market research reports and solutions to various companies across the globe. We help our clients in their decision support system by helping them choose most relevant and cost effective research reports and solutions from various publishers. We provide best in class customer service and our customer support team is always available to help you on your research queries.

Contact Us:

Name: Sameer Joshi

Organization: ReportsWeb

Email: [email protected]

Phone: +1-646-491-9876