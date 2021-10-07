Know about the Attractive Opportunities in Identity Governance and Administration market for Forecast Period 2019-2027

The “Global Identity Governance and Administration Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the Identity Governance and Administration industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of Identity Governance and Administration market with detailed market segmentation by technology, type, and geography. The global Identity Governance and Administration market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading Identity Governance and Administration market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The global Identity Governance and Administration market is segmented on the basis of Component, Organization Size, Deployment Type and Industry Vertical. Based on Component, the market is segmented into Solution and Services. On the basis of Deployment Type the market is segmented into 0n-Premises, Cloud. On the basis of Organization Size the market is segmented into Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises and Large Enterprises. On the basis of Industry Vertical, the market is segmented into Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance, Government and Defense, Telecom and It, Energy and Utilities, Manufacturing, Retail and Consumer Goods, Healthcare and Life Sciences and others.

The report also includes the profiles of key Identity Governance and Administration companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components, and services offered, financial information of the last 3 years, key development in past five years.

The List of Companies

1. Oracle

2. IBM

3. SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc.

4. Broadcom

5. Microsoft

6. Evidian

7. RSA Security LLC.

8. Micro Focus

9. One Identity LLC.

10. Saviynt Inc.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global Identity Governance and Administration market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The Identity Governance and Administration market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting Identity Governance and Administration market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the Identity Governance and Administration market in these regions.

