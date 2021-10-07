Machine Learning Chip Market to Reach $8,272 Million by 2022 | Key Players include Advanced Micro Devices, Inc., Google Inc., Graphcore, Intel Corporation

Overview of Machine Learning Chip Market

Machine Learning Chip Market Report states that the machine learning chip market was valued at $4,495 million in 2015 and is projected to reach $8,272 million by 2022, growing at a CAGR of 9.4% from 2016 to 2022. The Neuromorphic Chip segment held nearly 30% of the total market in 2015.

Machine learning chip is widely used across the applications such as robotics, healthcare, automotive, and consumer electronics. At present, rising demand for automated electronic devices and trending Artificial Intelligence (AI) are some factors that majorly drive the market. Moreover, popularity of Internet of Things (IoT) is expected to provide lucrative opportunities to market players.

The Major players reported in the market include:

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc.

Google Inc.

Graphcore

Intel Corporation

International Business Machines (Ibm) Corporation

Nvidia Corporation

Qualcomm Technologies, Inc.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd.

Wave Computing

Xilinx Inc.

The Neuromorphic Chip segment is projected to maintain its lead in the global machine learning chip market, as this type is used in various electronics applications such as gaming, driverless vehicles, drones & air transport, security & cyber security, speech, and image recognition. Moreover, Flash based Memory Chip is expected to grow owing to its stability and enhanced performance.

Among applications, robotics industry segment dominated the global market in 2015, accounting for about 52% share. Trending artificial intelligence (AI), diversified application areas, and improved productivity fuel the market growth. However, consumer electronics segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 13.1% during the forecast period due to increase in demand for automated electronic devices.

KEY BENEFITS

Comprehensive Analysis Of The Current Trends And Future Estimations Of The Global Machine Learning Chip Market Is Provided In The Report.

The Report Provides A Competitive Scenario Of The Market Along With Growth Trends, Structure, Driving Factors, Scope, Opportunities, And Challenges.

The Report Includes A Detailed Analysis Of The Key Segments To Provide Insights On The Market Dynamics.

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis Highlights The Potential Of Buyers And Suppliers As Well As Provides Insights On The Competitive Structure Of The Market To Devise Effective Growth Strategies And Facilitate Better Decision-Making.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS:

By Type

Graphic Processing Unit (Gpu) Chip

Neuromorphic Chip

Flash Based Chip

Field Programmable Gate Array (Fpga) Chip

By Application

Consumer Electronics

Automotive

Healthcare

Robotics

Others (Aerospace & Defense and ICT)

BY GEOGRAPHY

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Central & South America

Middle East and Africa

Key findings of the Machine Learning Chip Market:

In 2015, Neuromorphic Chip segment dominated the global machine learning chip market in terms of revenue, and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.7% during the forecast period.

Flash based Memory Chip segment is expected to exhibit the fastest growth during the forecast period, owing to increase in applications such as medical devices and super computer.

Robotics industry segment dominates the global machine learning chip market, accounting for about 52% share in 2015.

China is the major shareholder in the Asia-Pacific machine learning chip market, accounting for about 42% share.

TABLE OF CONTENTS

CHAPTER 1 INTRODUCTION

CHAPTER 2 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

CHAPTER 3 MARKET OVERVIEW

CHAPTER 4 WORLD MACHINE LEARNING CHIP MARKET, BY END USER

CHAPTER 5 WORLD MACHINE LEARNING CHIP MARKET, BY APPLICATION

CHAPTER 6 WORLD MACHINE LEARNING CHIP MARKET, BY GEOGRAPHY

CHAPTER 7 COMPANY PROFILES

