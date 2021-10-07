Industrial wireless sensor network market size and share global forecast to 2023 with financial information, key companies profile, emerging trends, demand, SWOT analysis available in new report

The industrial wireless sensor network (IWSN) is the network of distributed sensing platform with wireless communication. IWSN is positioned in remote areas, and uses wireless technology to measure or transmit signals to a control room. Furthermore, the system can be controlled, troubleshot, and monitored remotely. It is majorly used for process & control monitoring and data processing.

Surge in popularity of industrial wireless sensor technology among various industry verticals such as oil & gas, automotive, manufacturing, healthcare, and others drives the growth of the market. Furthermore, rise in need to improve process efficiencies boosts the demand for IWSN. Moreover, advantages offered by this technology such as high performance and its easy deployment fuel the market growth. However, rise in data security and privacy concerns is the key factor that hinders the growth of the market. On the contrary, increase in industrialization in the emerging market such as China, India, and Brazil, owing to growing urbanization provides ample of growth opportunity for market expansion.

The industrial wireless sensor market is segmented on the basis of sensor, technology, industry vertical, and geography. Based on sensor, the market is categorized into pressure sensor, temperature sensor, level sensor, flow sensor, biosensor, and others. By technology, it is classified into Zigbee, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, and others. Depending on industry vertical, it is fragmented into oil & gas, automotive, manufacturing, healthcare, and others. Geographical breakdown and deep analysis of each of the aforesaid segments are included for North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Key players operating in the market include ABB Ltd., STMicroelectronics, Honeywell International Inc., Texas Instruments, Inc., Siemens AG, Endress+Hauser AG, Linear Technology Corporation, NXP Semiconductors, Schneider Electric, and Emersion Electric.

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

This study comprises analytical depiction of the global industrial wireless sensor network market with current trends and future estimations to illustrate the imminent investment pockets.

The overall market potential is determined to understand the profitable trends to gain a stronger coverage in the market.

The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities with a detailed impact analysis.

The current market is quantitatively analyzed from 2017 to 2023 to highlight the financial competency of the market.

Porter’s Five Forces analysis illustrates the potency of the buyers and suppliers.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

By Sensor

Pressure Sensor

Temperature Sensor

Level Sensor

Floe Sensor

Biosensor

Others

By Technology

Zigbee

Bluetooth

Wi-Fi

Others

By Industry Vertical

Oil & Gas

Automotive

Manufacturing

Healthcare

Others

By Geography

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

UK

France

Germany

Russia

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

South Korea

India

Japan

Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Latin America

Middle East

Africa

KEY MARKET PLAYERS PROFILED

ABB Ltd

STMicroelectronics

Honeywell International Inc.

Texas Instruments, Inc.

Siemens AG

Endress+Hauser AG

Linear Technology Corporation

NXP Semiconductors

Schneider Electric

Emersion Electric

