Micro Inverter Market Analysis and Forecast to 2022 by Recent Trends, Developments in Manufacturing Technology and Regional Growth Overview

Micro inverter is an electronic device used in photovoltaic to transform direct current (DC) from solar modules into alternating current (AC). These inverters are normally installed on each solar panel separately, to convert the DC power into AC power at the source itself. Additionally, micro inverters are easy to install and have simpler operations compared to string inverters and central inverters. It also does optimal power production by performing maximum power point tracking for its connected module. Moreover, it offers several benefits over traditional inverters such as greater reliability, higher production, and improved safety.

Micro Inverter Market Segment by Manufacturers:

Enphase Energy, ABB Group, SunPower Corporation, SMA Solar Technology AG, Delta Energy Systems GmbH, SolarEdge Technologies, Inc., ReneSola, Siemens AG, P&P Energy Technology Co., Ltd., Involar.

At present, the world micro-inverter market is driven by its high reliability and efficient performance. As in micro inverter technology each inverter operates independently; thus, one sheltered or infected panel does not affect the entire system. Moreover, micro-inverters offer higher safety as compared to conventional inverter technologies. However, high installation cost is one of the key restraints to the market growth. Technological advancements in the field of solar cells to increase efficiency and rise in government spending in renewable energy projects are expected to provide growth opportunities for the market.

Micro Inverter Market also analyses the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

This report studies Micro Inverter in Global market, especially in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, LAMEA.

BY TYPE

Single Phase, Three Phase.

BY CONNECTION

Standalone, Grid-Connected.

BY END USER

Residential, Commercial.

POTENTIAL BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS:

Comprehensive analysis of the current trends and future estimations in the world micro inverter market is provided

The report provides a competitive scenario of the market with growth trends, structure, driving factors, scope, opportunities, and challenges

The report includes a comprehensive analysis of key segments to provide insights on the market dynamics

Porter’s Five Forces analysis highlights the potential of buyers and suppliers as well as provides insights on the competitive structure of the market to devise effective growth strategies and facilitate better decision-making

Value chain analysis provides key inputs on the role of stakeholders involved at various stages.

