Microbial Identification Market 2019 Global Analysis On BD, Bruker, Wickham Laboratories, BIOLOG, bioMérieux SA, VWR International, among others.

Press Release

Microbial identification is a technique which is used in the detection of pathogens and in the treatment or diagnosis disease of various microbial infections. In addition, the microbial identification technique is used in several applications include, food safety, microbial forensics, potable water safety, crime detection and investigations and other environmental studies.

The microbial identification market is anticipated to grow with a significant rate in the coming years, owing to factors such as, increasing technical advancements and growing healthcare expenditure. However, rising research and development activities is anticipated to offer more growth opportunities for the players operating in the microbial identification market.

The “Global Microbial Identification Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the biotechnology industry with a focus on the global market trend. The report aims to provide an overview of global market with detailed market segmentation by product, end user, and geography. The global microbial identification market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading microbial identification market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

Some of the key players operating in the microbial identification market include,

  • Thermo Fisher Scientific,
  • Danaher, Merck KGaA,
  • Shimadzu Corporation,
  • BD,
  • Bruker,
  • Wickham Laboratories,
  • BIOLOG,
  • bioMérieux SA,
  • VWR International,
  • among others.
The report also includes the profiles of key microbial identification companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components and services offered, financial information of last 3 years, key development in past five years.
Market Segments :
The global microbial identification market is segmented on the basis of
product, technique, application and end user.
Based on product, the microbial identification market is bifurcated into
consumables and instruments segments.
The consumables segment is further segmented as,
plates & media and reagents & kits and others.
The instruments segment is also further classified as,
mass spectrometers, PCR, flow cytometers, high-power microscopes, polystainers, microarrays, automated microbial identification systems and others.
The microbial identification market is segmented on the basis of technique into,
proteomics-based methods, genotypic methods and phenotypic methods segments.
On the basis of application, the microbial identification market is classified as,
diagnostic applications, pharmaceutical applications, environmental applications, cosmetics & personal care products testing and others.
Based on the end user, the market segmented as,
hospitals, diagnostic laboratories, academic research institutes, blood banks, pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies and others.
North America is expected to contribute to the largest share in the microbial identification market in the coming years, due to increasing incidence of infectious diseases and innovations in microbial identification techniques in the region. However, Asia Pacific is expected to witness significant growth in the market during the forecast period, owing to growing government initiatives and funding supporting microbial identification in the region.
The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global microbial identification market based on product, and end user. It also provides market size and forecast till 2027 for overall market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The microbial identification market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 13 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.
