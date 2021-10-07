Naval Combat Systems Market 2019 Global Industry Analysis, Opportunities, Size, Trends, Growth and Forecast 2025
Naval Combat Systems Market 2019
The Naval Combat System is an American integrated naval weapons system developed by the Missile and Surface Radar Division of RCA, and now produced by Lockheed Martin. It uses powerful computer and radar technology to track and guide weapons to destroy enemy targets.
The increasing number of unmanned underwater vehicle will drive the growth prospects for the global naval combat systems market for the next four years. The emergence of UUVs or unmanned drones has offered flexibility to naval combat systems, which can undertake various combat operations such as combat search and rescue, electronic warfare, C4ISR, and communication transfer. Furthermore, it protects the life of a Navy personnel as it can withstand hazardous chemicals and dangerous situations. In addition, the functions of UUVs such as efficient and precise naval intelligence, monitoring systems, mine countermeasures (MCM) operations, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR), and anti-submarine warfare missions is propelling the demand for advanced naval combat systems.
In 2018, the global Naval Combat Systems Market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global Naval Combat Systems status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Naval Combat Systems development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
BAE Systems
Leonardo
Lockheed Martin
Raytheon
Thales Group
QinetiQ
Kongsberg Gruppen
Elbit Systems
IMI
Ultra Electronics
Saab
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
C4ISR
Electronic Warfare
Weapon
Other
Market segment by Application, split into
Small Patrol Boats
Large Aircraft Carriers
Submarines
Other
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Naval Combat Systems status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Naval Combat Systems development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
