Nutritional Supplement Market in the U.S.A by Market Opportunities, Size, Share, Emerging Trends, Technological Innovation And Forecasts To 2022

Kenneth Research examined the statistical and analytical approach that is required to influence the growth of ‘Nutritional Supplement Market in the U.S.A’ during the forecast period i.e. 2018-2023. The study comprises of trending landscape and development in the industry, growth indicators, restraints and strategies used by renowned players to step up their production along with growth analysis in different regions across the world that are contributing to the expansion of the market altogether.

Nutrition supplements are substances that provide adequate amounts of essential nutrients required for the better functioning of human bodies. It contains vitamins, proteins, herbs, meal supplements, sports nutrition and other related products that are used to improve the nutritional content of a diet. They are added to the diet to boost overall health and energy, provide support to the immune system and reduce the risk of illness. The U.S.A nutritional supplement market is expected to reach USD 53.2 Bn growing at a CAGR of 8.43% by 2023. It is the largest nutritional supplement consumer in the North American region.

The U.S.A. nutritional supplement market is classified by type of ingredients and by type of end users. By type of ingredients, it is further sub-classified into vitamins, proteins, amino acid, enzymes and botanicals supplements .By type of end users, it is further classified into infants and adults. Vitamin supplements grab the highest market revenue among nutritional ingredients due to increasing self-medication, expansion of distribution networks and entry of new brands.

Leading Key Players of Market:

The key players operating in the nutritional supplement market are Abbott Nutritionals, Nestle Nutritionals, Amway Corporation, Herbalife Nutrition, Pfizer Inc. and Royal DSM.

Key growth factors

The rising awareness towards nutritional supplements among working professionals, expenditure on fitness and well-being and increase in cardiovascular diseases due to fluctuating diet patterns are the key growth factors. High adoption rates of botanical supplements among individuals in the U.S.A. due to medicinal benefits is expected to expand the market growth over the forecast period.

What is covered in the Study Report?

Overview of the nutritional supplement market in the U.S.A. Market drivers and challenges in the nutritional supplement market in the U.S.A. Market trends in the nutritional supplement market in the U.S.A. Historical, current and forecasted market size data for segments based on type of ingredients (vitamins, proteins, amino acids, enzymes and botanical supplements). Historical, current and forecasted market size data for segments based on type of end users (infants and adults). Analysis of the competitive landscape and profiles of the major companies operating in the market.

