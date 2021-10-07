OIL AND GAS PIPES MARKET 2018 GLOBAL SHARE, TREND, SEGMENTATION, ANALYSIS INDUSTRY, OPPORTUNITIES AND FORECAST TO 2023

Description

This report focuses on the global Banking and Payment Smart Cards status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Banking and Payment Smart Cards development in United States, Europe and China.

In 2017, the global Banking and Payment Smart Cards market size was million US$ and it is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of during 2018-2025.

The key players covered in this study

Gemalto

Giesecke & Devrient

Morpho

Oberthur Technologies

American Express

ARM Holdings

Atmel

DataCard

Infineon Technologies

MasterCard

Visa

Banking and Payment Smart Cards

Electronics

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Contact-based Smart Cards

Contactless Smart Cards

Market segment by Application, split into

Financial Applications

Communications Applications

Government Programs

Information Security

Physical Access Control

Transportation

Retail and Loyalty

Healthcare

Student Identification

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

Table of Contents -Major Key Points

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Banking and Payment Smart Cards Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)

1.4.2 Contact-based Smart Cards

1.4.3 Contactless Smart Cards

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Banking and Payment Smart Cards Market Share by Application (2013-2025)

1.5.2 Financial Applications

1.5.3 Communications Applications

1.5.4 Government Programs

1.5.5 Information Security

1.5.6 Physical Access Control

1.5.7 Transportation

1.5.8 Retail and Loyalty

1.5.9 Healthcare

1.5.10 Student Identification

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Banking and Payment Smart Cards Market Size

2.2 Banking and Payment Smart Cards Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Banking and Payment Smart Cards Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)

2.2.2 Banking and Payment Smart Cards Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Banking and Payment Smart Cards Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Banking and Payment Smart Cards Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.1.2 Global Banking and Payment Smart Cards Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.1.3 Global Banking and Payment Smart Cards Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.2 Banking and Payment Smart Cards Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Banking and Payment Smart Cards Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Banking and Payment Smart Cards Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

……………

12 International Players Profiles

12.1 Gemalto

12.1.1 Gemalto Company Details

12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Banking and Payment Smart Cards Introduction

12.1.4 Gemalto Revenue in Banking and Payment Smart Cards Business (2013-2018)

12.1.5 Gemalto Recent Development

12.2 Giesecke & Devrient

12.2.1 Giesecke & Devrient Company Details

12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Banking and Payment Smart Cards Introduction

12.2.4 Giesecke & Devrient Revenue in Banking and Payment Smart Cards Business (2013-2018)

12.2.5 Giesecke & Devrient Recent Development

12.3 Morpho

12.3.1 Morpho Company Details

12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Banking and Payment Smart Cards Introduction

12.3.4 Morpho Revenue in Banking and Payment Smart Cards Business (2013-2018)

12.3.5 Morpho Recent Development

12.4 Oberthur Technologies

12.4.1 Oberthur Technologies Company Details

12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Banking and Payment Smart Cards Introduction

12.4.4 Oberthur Technologies Revenue in Banking and Payment Smart Cards Business (2013-2018)

12.4.5 Oberthur Technologies Recent Development

12.5 American Express

12.5.1 American Express Company Details

12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Banking and Payment Smart Cards Introduction

12.5.4 American Express Revenue in Banking and Payment Smart Cards Business (2013-2018)

12.5.5 American Express Recent Development

12.6 ARM Holdings

12.6.1 ARM Holdings Company Details

12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Banking and Payment Smart Cards Introduction

12.6.4 ARM Holdings Revenue in Banking and Payment Smart Cards Business (2013-2018)

12.6.5 ARM Holdings Recent Development

12.7 Atmel

12.7.1 Atmel Company Details

12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Banking and Payment Smart Cards Introduction

12.7.4 Atmel Revenue in Banking and Payment Smart Cards Business (2013-2018)

12.7.5 Atmel Recent Development

12.8 DataCard

12.8.1 DataCard Company Details

12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Banking and Payment Smart Cards Introduction

12.8.4 DataCard Revenue in Banking and Payment Smart Cards Business (2013-2018)

12.8.5 DataCard Recent Development

……..CONTINUED

