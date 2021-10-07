Okra Seeds Market Opportunities, Challenges, Forecast and Strategies To 2023

Market Overview and Growth factors:

The global okra seeds market is estimated to be valued at USD 352.7 million by 2023 and register a CAGR of 9.8% during the forecast period. The conventional okra seeds segment accounted for the larger market share in 2019. The use of traditional agricultural practices and need for high-yielding varieties of okra seeds are expected to be the key drivers for market growth.

However, unfavorable climatic conditions are expected to hinder market growth to an extent.

Get A Free Sample of This Report @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/7715

Leading Players:

Market Research Future (MRFR) recognizes Syngenta AG (Switzerland), Kitazawa Seed Company (US), Maharashtra Hybrid Seeds Company Private Limited (India), Sakata Seed Corporation (Japan), W. Atlee Burpee & Co (US), Alabama Farmers Cooperative, Inc (US), Western Bio Vegetable Seeds Ltd (India), UPL Limited (India), Mahindra Agri Solutions Pvt. Ltd (India), and Terra Agro Biotech Pvt. Ltd (India) as the key players in the global okra seeds market.

Key Findings of the Study:

The global okra seeds market is projected to reach USD 352.7 million by 2023 at a 9.8% CAGR during the review period of 2019 to 2023.

Asia-Pacific accounted for the largest share with India, Pakistan, and Malaysia the key markets with high demand for okra seeds in the region.

The conventional segment is expected to be larger during the forecast period.

Some of the players operating in the global okra seeds market are Syngenta AG (Switzerland), Kitazawa Seed Company (US), Maharashtra Hybrid Seeds Company Private Limited (India), Sakata Seed Corporation (Japan), and W. Atlee Burpee & Co (US).

Segmental Analysis

The global Okra Seeds Market has been segmented on the basis of category into conventional and organic. Conventional okra seeds are produced under regular conditions without any additional support. The conventional okra seeds segment is expected to account for a larger share of the global okra seeds market during the review period. However, the organic okra seeds segment is projected to register the higher CAGR of 10.7% during the forecast period.

Regional Analysis

Geographically, the global okra seeds market has been segmented into Asia-Pacific, North America, Europe, and the rest of the world. As per MRFR analysis, Asia-Pacific dominated the market, accounted for the largest share of the market in 2019, and the regional market is expected to register a CAGR of 9.6% to reach USD 222.9 million by the end of 2023. India is projected to be the leading country-level market in the region.

The market in the rest of the world was the second-largest with a 33.0% market share in 2019.