Packaging Adhesive Film Market 2019 Global Trends, Share, Industry Size, Growth, Key Players, Opportunities And Market Free Sample Report Forecast To 2025

Polypropylene is a more versatile and cost-effective plastic than other thermo-forming and polyolefin materials. Additionally, polypropylene is highly resistant to a wide variety of acids and solvent solutions with a temperature range up to 212°F. Bi-axially oriented polypropylene (BOPP), a derivative of PP, is used in a variety of tape applications such as food packaging and multi-purpose packaging. They have low hydrophilicity and do not allow printing by ink or wetting by adhesives.
Global Packaging Adhesive Film market size will increase to xx Million US$ by 2025, from xx Million US$ in 2018, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Packaging Adhesive Film.
This report researches the worldwide Packaging Adhesive Film market size (value, capacity, production and consumption) in key regions like United States, Europe, Asia Pacific (China, Japan) and other regions.
This study categorizes the global Packaging Adhesive Film breakdown data by manufacturers, region, type and application, also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.
The following manufacturers are covered in this report:
3M
Avery Dennison
UPM-Kymmene Oyj
CCL Industries
Toray Industries
Cosmo Films
Coveris
Mondi Group
Constantia Flexibles
Ester Industries
Scapa
Nitto Denko
Fuji Seal International
Intertape Polymer Group
Americk Packaging Group
Packaging Adhesive Film Breakdown Data by Type
Polypropylene (PP)
Polyethylene (PE)
Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC)
Others (PET, PU, PA)
Packaging Adhesive Film Breakdown Data by Application
Tapes
Labels
Others
Packaging Adhesive Film Production Breakdown Data by Region
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Other Regions
Packaging Adhesive Film Consumption Breakdown Data by Region
North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Australia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Philippines
Thailand
Vietnam
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Rest of Europe
Central & South America
Brazil
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
GCC Countries
Turkey
Egypt
South Africa
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Table Of Contents
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Packaging Adhesive Film Product
1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study
1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered
1.4 Market by Type
1.4.1 Global Packaging Adhesive Film Market Size Growth Rate by Type
1.4.2 Polypropylene (PP)
1.4.3 Polyethylene (PE)
1.4.4 Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC)
1.4.5 Others (PET, PU, PA)
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Packaging Adhesive Film Market Size Growth Rate by Application
1.5.2 Tapes
1.5.3 Labels
1.5.4 Others
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 Global Packaging Adhesive Film Production
2.1.1 Global Packaging Adhesive Film Revenue 2014-2025
2.1.2 Global Packaging Adhesive Film Production 2014-2025
2.1.3 Global Packaging Adhesive Film Capacity 2014-2025
2.1.4 Global Packaging Adhesive Film Marketing Pricing and Trends
2.2 Packaging Adhesive Film Growth Rate (CAGR) 2019-2025
2.3 Analysis of Competitive Landscape
2.3.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
2.3.2 Key Packaging Adhesive Film Manufacturers
2.4 Market Drivers, Trends and Issues
2.5 Macroscopic Indicator
2.5.1 GDP for Major Regions
2.5.2 Price of Raw Materials in Dollars: Evolution
3 Market Size by Manufacturers
3.1 Packaging Adhesive Film Production by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Packaging Adhesive Film Production by Manufacturers
3.1.2 Packaging Adhesive Film Production Market Share by Manufacturers
3.2 Packaging Adhesive Film Revenue by Manufacturers
3.2.1 Packaging Adhesive Film Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2019)
3.2.2 Packaging Adhesive Film Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)
3.3 Packaging Adhesive Film Price by Manufacturers
3.4 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
…
8 Manufacturers Profiles
8.1 3M
8.1.1 3M Company Details
8.1.2 Company Description
8.1.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Packaging Adhesive Film
8.1.4 Packaging Adhesive Film Product Description
8.1.5 SWOT Analysis
8.2 Avery Dennison
8.2.1 Avery Dennison Company Details
8.2.2 Company Description
8.2.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Packaging Adhesive Film
8.2.4 Packaging Adhesive Film Product Description
8.2.5 SWOT Analysis
8.3 UPM-Kymmene Oyj
8.3.1 UPM-Kymmene Oyj Company Details
8.3.2 Company Description
8.3.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Packaging Adhesive Film
8.3.4 Packaging Adhesive Film Product Description
8.3.5 SWOT Analysis
8.4 CCL Industries
8.4.1 CCL Industries Company Details
8.4.2 Company Description
8.4.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Packaging Adhesive Film
8.4.4 Packaging Adhesive Film Product Description
8.4.5 SWOT Analysis
8.5 Toray Industries
8.5.1 Toray Industries Company Details
8.5.2 Company Description
8.5.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Packaging Adhesive Film
8.5.4 Packaging Adhesive Film Product Description
8.5.5 SWOT Analysis
8.6 Cosmo Films
8.6.1 Cosmo Films Company Details
8.6.2 Company Description
8.6.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Packaging Adhesive Film
8.6.4 Packaging Adhesive Film Product Description
Continued …
