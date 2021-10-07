Plug-in Hybrid Vehicles Market Market Is Estimated To Expand At a Healthy CAGR in the Upcoming Forecast Period

Plug-in Hybrid Vehicles Overview

A Plug-in Hybrid Vehicle (PHV) is a vehicle which works on batteries, internal combustion engine (IC Engine) and an electric motor. It can be recharged by plugging in the external source of electric power as well as its on-board engine and generator. The combination of both IC engine and battery lead to travel long distances and less utilization of fuel; which is environment friendly and cost-effective. Conventional vehicles emit more harmful greenhouse gases than the plug-in hybrid vehicle. PHV majorly focuses on passenger cars but it also entails with light commercial vehicle, heavy commercial vehicle and two wheelers. Charging the battery from the grid can cost lesser than using the on-board engine which consumes fuel such as petrol, diesel, and CNG helping to reduce operating cost.

Market Size and Forecast

The plug-in hybrid vehicle market is estimated to be 3,687 Thousand Units in 2017 and is projected to reach 7,954 Thousand Units by 2027, at a CAGR of 9.3% during the forecast period. This significant growth of the plug-in hybrid vehicle market can be attributed to less air pollution, less consumption of fuel and others. Further, development and manufacturing of advance electric passenger cars is expected to strengthen the growth of plug-in hybrid vehicle market.

In the regional platform, North America is the largest market in the term of market share of overall plug-in hybrid vehicles market. Further, North America is expected to continue its dominance over the forecast period. Increasing concern regarding environmental pollution and high disposal income of the consumer in the market of plug-in hybrid vehicles is believed to benefit from the rising demand for LMV (Light Motor Vehicle). U.S. is expected to contribute significant revenue to global plug-in hybrid vehicle during the forecast period. Continuous advancement in batteries and transmission system of vehicle is likely to drive the growth of PHV market in the country.

Asia Pacific plug-in hybrid vehicle market is expected to grow at a significant pace over the forecast period. Further, the market of commercial and passenger plug-in hybrid vehicle in Asia Pacific is projected to grow at highest CAGR during the forecast period. Increasing automotive research & development expenditure is envisioned to positively impact the growth of plug-in hybrid vehicle market. Moreover, rising pollution activities in Asia Pacific countries is expected to fuel the demand for plug-in hybrid vehicle market during the forecast period.

Growth Drivers and Challenges

Plug-in hybrid vehicle is primarily driven by the rising adoption of the electric car in the populated cities of the world namely Los Angles, Beijing, Tokyo and New York. Further, rapid pace of urbanization and positive growth of the automotive industry is likely to positively influence the plug-in hybrid car market. In U.S., the growing trend towards the modern lifestyle has been observed among the population. People are inclined towards affordable, sedan and compact car that suits their changing lifestyles. Moreover, the automotive car manufacturers are trying to cater to the metropolitan ways of life to consumers and are adding appealing features to the cars. Therefore, the manufacturers in order to meet the rising needs of the consumers are diversifying their product portfolio. Their vehicle now includes the various new features that attributes by aesthetically appealing and comfortable rides without creation of pollution, and thus supplementing the growth of the global PHEV market.

The plug-in hybrid vehicle market is expected to grow at a higher pace in North America, Asia Pacific and Europe. Electric vehicle market is anticipated to grow on the account of rising environmental concern, subsidies & tax benefits by the government and stringent emission norms. Hybrid vehicle consumes electricity and save fuel which is beneficial for the growth of ecofriendly atmosphere in the era of air pollution.

However, lack of vehicle charging infrastructure is a major stumbling block for the growth of plug-in hybrid vehicle market. In addition, costs of fuel and other raw material have also increased which has increased the price of the electric vehicle in the U.S. and China.

Key Players

Daimler AG Company Overview Business Strategy Key Product Offerings Financial Performance Key Performance Indicators Risk Analysis Recent Development Regional Presence

General Motors Corporation

Toyota Motor Corporation

Mitsubishi Motors Corporation

BYD Auto Co. Ltd

Volkswagen AG

BMW AG

Honda Motor Co. Ltd

Hyundai Motor Company

Apple Automotive

Other Key Players

