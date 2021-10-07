Polio Vaccines Market 2019

The Polio Vaccines Market report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization.

Polio vaccines are vaccines used to prevent poliomyelitis (polio). Two types are used: an inactivated poliovirus given by injection (IPV) and a weakened poliovirus given by mouth (OPV). The World Health Organization recommends all children be fully vaccinated against polio. The two vaccines have eliminated polio from most of the world, and reduced the number of cases reported each year from an estimated 350,000 in 1988 to 22 in 2017.

The prevalence of Polio disease is key driver to lead to growth of polio vaccines market. mainly affects children under 5 years of age. Up to 70% of all the infections in children are without any symptoms and about 25-30% of infections in children causes’ nonspecific illness without clinical or laboratory evidence of central nervous system invasion. This has created a gesture for the organizations to focus on the vaccines options for making prophylactic approach towards the prevention of the disorder, which in turn is expected to fuel the polio vaccines market in the near future. As far as the geography is concerned, North American is currently leading the market, the reason being initiatives laid down by the government for encouraging the adoption of immunization against diseases like influenza and HPV.

The global Polio Vaccines market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 and will reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Polio Vaccines market based on company, product type, end user and key regions.

This report studies the global market size of Polio Vaccines in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Polio Vaccines in these regions.

This research report categorizes the global Polio Vaccines market by top players/brands, region, type and end user. This report also studies the global Polio Vaccines market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report, with sales, revenue, market share for each company:

CSL

GlaxoSmithKline

Johnson & Johnson

MedImmune

Merck

Pfizer

Sanofi Pasteur

Serum Institute

Market size by Product

IPV

OPV

Market size by End User

Age (0-1)

Age Above 1

Market size by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Singapore

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Russia

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of Central & South America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Turkey

Egypt

South Africa

The study objectives of this report are:

To study and analyze the global Polio Vaccines market size (value & volume) by company, key regions, products and end user, breakdown data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Polio Vaccines market by identifying its various subsegments.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

Focuses on the key global Polio Vaccines companies, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape and recent development.

To project the value and sales volume of Polio Vaccines submarkets, with respect to key regions.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

Key Stakeholders

Polio Vaccines Manufacturers

Polio Vaccines Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers

Polio Vaccines Subcomponent Manufacturers

Industry Association

Downstream Vendors

