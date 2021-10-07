Radiotherapy Market Emerging Growth Analysis, Business Opportunities and Major Key Players 2023- Accuray, Varian Medical Systems, Elekta, Ion Beam Applications, C.R. Bard, Isoray Medical, CIVCO Radiotherapy, Hitachi, Mevion Medical Systems

Radiotherapy is a cancer treatment that uses high doses of radiation to kill cancer cells and shrink tumors. At low doses, radiation is used in X-rays to see inside the body, for example, X-rays are used to detect broken bones. Radiotherapy, also known as radiation therapy, uses ionizing radiations that deliver targeted beams of radiation to kill and destroy cancer cells. The advanced technology used in radiotherapy works by bombarding cancerous cells with radiation to kill them, while minimizing damage to the healthy cells around them. Radiotherapy is the most potent and cost-effective treatment for cancer, and when integrated with advanced technologies such as image guided therapy, leads to enhanced control over tumor and toxicity.

Several types of radiotherapies such as external beam radiation therapy, internal beam radiation therapy/ brachytherapy, and systemic radiation therapy, are available to combat various types of cancers prevalent globally. External beam radiation therapy is used to treat various types of cancers, including brain tumors, bladder cancer, and bone cancers. Brachytherapy is often used to treat cancers of the head and neck, breast, cervix, prostate, and eye, while systemic radiation therapy is often used to treat certain types of thyroid cancers using radioactive iodine. radiotherapy market was valued at $4,723 million in 2016, and is expected to reach at $7,222 million by 2023, growing at a CAGR of 6.2% from 2017 to 2023. The market is driven by growth in number of cancer patients, increase in geriatric population, rise in adoption of radiotherapy devices and procedures, owing to surge in number of awareness campaigns about the benefits of radiotherapy, and technological advancements in radiotherapy devices.

Top Manufacturer Detail-

Accuray Incorporated, Varian Medical Systems, Inc., Elekta AB, Ion Beam Applications S.A., C.R. Bard, Inc., Isoray Medical, Inc., CIVCO Radiotherapy, Hitachi Ltd., Mevion Medical Systems, Inc., and ProTom International

