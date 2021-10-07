Radiotherapy Market Increasing Demand, Growth Analysis and Future Outlook to 2025 with Top Key Players Raysearch laboratories, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Theragenics Corporation, and P-cure

Radiotherapy, also known as radiation therapy is majorly used to control the growth of the tumor and with the minimum exposure to the surrounding normal and healthy tissue. Radiotherapy uses high-energy radiation, generally x-rays, to destroy the cancer cells and treat tumors in the prostate, breast, head & neck, lung and at any other parts in the body where radiation treatment is indicated. Advances in radiotherapy have been made in the last few years, as improvements in imaging modalities, powerful computers and software and delivery systems have enabled technologies.

The radiotherapy market is expected to witness growth at a rapid pace due to rise in number of cancer patients, growth in geriatric population, increase in adoption of radiotherapy devices and procedures are the key factors attributing towards the growth of the market over the forecast period. Also, increase in health care infrastructure, and growth in demand for cancer treatment are offering opportunities in the radiotherapy market growth.

Some of the key players influencing the radiotherapy market are Varian Medical Systems, Inc., Elekta AB (pub), Accuray Incorporated, BD (C. R. Bard, Inc.), Nordion (Canada) Inc., Isoray Inc., Raysearch laboratories, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Theragenics Corporation, and P-cure among others.

The “Global Radiotherapy Market Analysis to 2025” is a specialized and in-depth study of the biotechnology industry with a focus on the global market trend. The report aims to provide an overview of global Radiotherapy market with detailed market segmentation by product, disease indication, technology, test location, end user and geography. The global Radiotherapy market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The Radiotherapy market report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global Radiotherapy market based on type, and end user. It also provides market size and forecast till 2025 for overall Radiotherapy market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 13 counties globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

Market Segmentation:

The global radiotherapy market is segmented on the basis of product, application and end user. The product segment includes, external beam radiotherapy, internal beam radiotherapy/brachytherapy, and systemic radiotherapy. The external beam radiotherapy market based on type is further classified into, electron-emitting high-energy linear accelerators (LINAC), compact advanced radiotherapy devices, proton therapy systems, and cobalt-60 teletherapy units. Based on application, the radiotherapy market is classified as, prostate cancer, breast cancer, lung cancer, gynecological cancer, cervical cancer, and others. By end user, the radiotherapy market is segmented into hospitals, cancer research institutes, ambulatory surgical centers, and others.

The Radiotherapy market report analyzes factors affecting market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the market in these regions.

North America holds a dominant position in the global Radiotherapy market which is attributed to the cost-saving options offered by the ambulance services that eliminates the expensive hospital stays, inclination towards outpatient care by the geriatric population of this region, and large number of patient entries in ambulance care. Asia Pacific is expected to witness a significant growth over the forecast period owing to the increasing incidence of chronic diseases, and government initiatives such as easy outpatient booking through mobile apps that strategically aim to promote outpatient healthcare services in the region.

The most vital key factors in the businesses have been elaborated to get thorough and accurate data of market dynamics. Rising needs and popularity of Radiotherapy Market sector is driving the flow of the market towards progress. In addition to this, it lists the factors which are restraining the growth of the market.

