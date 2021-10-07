Sinus Dilation Devices market emerging trends made available by top research firm

Sinusitis is a medical condition characterized by inflammation along the sinus lining, which lead to nose blockage and further avoid the mucus drainage. Sinus dilation devices are medical devices used to expand the sinus openings of a patient’s nose to treat drainage issues related to nasal sinuses or sinusitis. One of the advanced sinus dilation procedure is the balloon sinus dilation, a minimally invasive procedure that replaces the traditional sinus surgeries procedure. During balloon sinus dilation procedure, a doctor reshapes the patient’s sinus pathway with inflated balloons to open the blocked sinus or nasal pathway. The procedure is generally preferred over decongestants, antibiotics, or steroids, as it provides immediate and long-lasting results.

The global sinus dilation devices market was valued at $3,326 million in 2016, and is estimated to reach $5,778 million at a CAGR of 8.1% from 2017 to 2023. High prevalence of chronic sinusitis, increase in patient preference for minimally invasive surgeries, and growth in awareness about sinusitis surgeries in emerging countries drive the market growth. However, risks associated with sinus surgeries and low adoption of sinus treatment devices, owing to increased preference for drugs, restrict this growth. Nonetheless, expanding distribution network of key players and untapped market opportunities in developing economies are expected to present major prospects for market progression during the forecast period.

The global sinus dilation devices market is classified on the basis of product, end user, and region. According to product, the market is segmented into balloon sinuplasty systems, rhinoscopes, sinuscopes, sinus stents, and functional endoscopic sinus surgery (FESS) instruments set. Based on end user, it is bifurcated into hospitals & clinics and ambulatory surgical centers. Based on region, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

By Product

Balloon Sinuplasty Systems

Rhinoscopes

Sinuscopes

Sinus Stents

Functional Endoscopic Sinus Surgery (FESS) Instruments Set

By End User

Hospitals & Clinics

Ambulatory Surgical Centers (ASCs)

By Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

Australia

South Korea

Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Brazil

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of LAMEA

LIST OF KEY PLAYERS PROFILED IN THE REPORT

Acclarent, Inc.

Medtronic Plc.

Entellus Medical, Inc.

Smith & Nephew Plc.

SinuSys Corporation

Olympus Corporation

Sklar Surgical Instruments

Accurate Surgical & Scientific Instruments

Bausch & Lomb Incorporated.

Intersect ENT, Inc.

LIST OF OTHER PLAYERS IN THE VALUE CHAIN (These players are not profiled in the report. The same will be included on request)

Nouvag AG

Hospiline Equipments Pvt. Ltd.

Millennium Surgical Corp.

Creganna Medical

Pyramed Pty Limited

