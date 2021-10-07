Smart Grid T&D Equipment Market Growth Rate, Technological Innovation and Forecast to 2024 | ABB, GE-Alstom Grid, Eaton, Schneider Electric, Siemens, Emerson, Omron, Prysmian, Aclara, Mitsubishi

Smart T&D equipment transfers electricity from the transmission system to the consumer delivery point. Such equipment improves the overall efficiency of the smart grid, minimizes technical losses, improves O&M, and improves the longevity of the T&D equipment, deferring the investment and allowing grid operators to monitor and control the functions of the grid from a remote location. Smart T&D equipment includes reclosers, fault current indicators, automated switches, Volt-VAR control equipment, synchrophasor, and HVDC, among others.

The global smart grid transmission and distribution (T&D) equipment market to grow at a CAGR of more than 13.5% over the forecast period. One of the primary factors driving the growth of this market is the rapid modernization of grid. An aging power infrastructure, need for mitigation of cybersecurity risk, and the addition of new resources to the grid have resulted in the electricity and power sector to find ways to make the grid more reliable and flexible to suit the rapid changes in the supply and demand. This has led to the modernizing of the grid by implementing smart grids that use digital and information technology to manage the power flow efficiently. Moreover, according to the International Energy Agency significant investments are made for the refurbishment and replacement of the T&D infrastructure, thereby propelling the growth prospects for this market in the coming years.

Some of the key players of Smart Grid T&D Equipment Market:

ABB, GE-Alstom Grid, Eaton, Schneider Electric, Siemens, Emerson, Omron, Prysmian, Aclara, NARI Group, Mitsubishi, S & C Electric, Chint Group

Global Smart Grid T&D Equipment Market Analysis to 2024 is a specialized and in-depth study of the Smart Grid T&D Equipment industry with a focus on the global market trend. The report aims to provide an overview of global Smart Grid T&D Equipment Market with detailed market segmentation by product/application and geography. Smart Grid T&D Equipment Market report covers the present and past market scenarios, market development patterns, and is likely to proceed with a continuing development over the forecast period.

Market Segment by Type, covers

Transmission Equipment

Distribution Equipment

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Power Station

Transformer Substation

Other

Research objectives:

To study and analyze the global Smart Grid T&D Equipment market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024. To understand the structure of Smart Grid T&D Equipment market by identifying its various subsegments. Focuses on the key global Smart Grid T&D Equipment players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years. To analyze the Smart Grid T&D Equipment with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market. To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks). To project the size of Smart Grid T&D Equipment submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries). To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market. To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

The report evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend and provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions.

Save and reduce time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the growth, size, leading players and segments in the global Smart Grid T&D Equipment Market. Highlights key business priorities in order to assist companies to realign their business strategies. The key findings and recommendations highlight crucial progressive industry trends in the Smart Grid T&D Equipment Market, thereby allowing players to develop effective long term strategies. Develop/modify business expansion plans by using substantial growth offering developed and emerging markets. Scrutinize in-depth global market trends and outlook coupled with the factors driving the market, as well as those hindering it. Enhance the decision-making process by understanding the strategies that underpin commercial interest with respect to products, segmentation and industry verticals.

