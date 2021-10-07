Smart Stadium Solution 2019 Global Market – Challenges, Drivers, Outlook, Growth Opportunities – Analysis to 2025

Smart Stadium Solution Market 2019

New stadiums are being built with smart technology in mind from the start while many existing venues are incorporating it to keep up with fan expectations, streamline operations, and level the playing field with their innovative counterparts.

In 2018, the global Smart Stadium Solution market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Smart Stadium Solution status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Smart Stadium Solution development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Cisco

IBM

Infosys

HUAWEI

Intel

Tech Mahindra

NEC

Johnson Controls

VIX Technology

Centurylink

Honeywell

Ucopia

Volteo

HPE

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Smart Health

Smart Referee

Smart Security

Smart Coaching

Smart Video

Others

Market segment by Application, split into

Venue Control

Event Management

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

