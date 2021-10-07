Soft Skills Training Global Industry 2019 Market Share, Trend, Segmentation and Forecast to 2025

Soft Skills Training Market 2019

Soft skills can be broadly categorized under three segments: character, interpersonal skills, and critical and creative thinking. Soft skills play a crucial role in enabling individuals to communicate effectively, manage a team with good interpersonal skills, and solve problems. Therefore, apart from training students and employees in technical skills, organizations and education institutions are using their discretionary budget to train them in soft skills.

According to this market research and analysis, corporate organizations were the major end-users of the soft skill development training market during 2017. Increased investments by organizations towards training programs that focus on middle and senior level management will be a major factor fueling market growth in the coming years. Moreover, the increasing focus of corporate industries towards expanding their business operations to emerging economies that will propel the demand for corporate training in both technical and non-technical fields, will also fuel market growth in this segment. The market study report estimates that this segment will account for the major revenue shares and dominate the market during the next few years as well.

In terms of geographical regions, North America was the major revenue contributor to the market during 2017. The rise in number of graduates and the need to bridge the skill gap, will induce educational institutions to adopt advanced training methods to enhance student skills. Moreover, the focus of corporate organizations in the region to expand their operations to several other countries will also create the need to train employees to ensure smooth interaction and effective knowledge transfer, in turn, boosting the demand for soft skills development courses. According to this market study, this region will continue to dominate the market throughout the next few years as well.

The key players covered in this study

Pearson

Articulate

Skillsoft

Vitalsmarts

Articulate

Computer Generated Solutions

Desire2Learn

Global Training Solutions

Interaction Associates

New Horizons Worldwide

NIIT

Wilson Learning Worldwide

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Character

Interpersonal Skills

Critical and Creative Thinking

Market segment by Application, split into

Corporate

Institutions

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

