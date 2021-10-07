Spirit Glass Packaging Market Projected To Register at a CAGR of 9.7% 2019 to 2027

The Europe spirit glass packaging market accounted to US$ 2,394.1 Mn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.7% during the forecast period 2019 – 2027, to account to US$ 5,481.4 Mn by 2027.

Strategic Insights:

Merger & acquisition and new product launch were observed as the most adopted strategies in Europe spirit glass packaging market. Few of the recent developments in the Europe spirit glass packaging market are listed below:

2018: Indianapolis, one of Nashville’s craft beer pioneers, Linus Hall, Founder/Owner of Yazoo Brewing collaborated with Ardagh Group to design a commemorative beer bottle that will premiere during the 2018 Craft Brewers Conference (CBC) in Nashville.

2019: Berlin Packaging, acquired Verrerie Calvet, a packaging supplier strategically located in Aimargues, France, the heart of Southern France’s food region. Verrerie Calvet brings extensive experience in packaging for wine, spirits, olive oil, and gourmet seasonings, marinades and sauces.

2019: Ardagh Group developed its latest evolution of the 75cl bottle, featuring a tapered body with a generously curved shoulder, a rounded ‘smile’ on the neck and an ‘eyebrow’ on the body to emphasize the brand’s re-styled labelling.

Leading key market players mentioned in the report:-

Allied Glass Containers Ltd

Ardagh Group

Bruni Glass S.P.A

Gerresheimer AG

Glassworks International Ltd.

Owens-Illinois, Inc.

Pont Packaging

Stölzle Glass Group

Vetropack Holding Ltd

Vidrala

Germany was the leading country in the Europe spirit glass market and it is anticipated to continue contributing highest revenue throughout the forecast period. Germany spirit glass packaging market is witnessing a high growth as it is a developed country and upsurge in the middle-class population as well as growth in urbanization, which provides ample opportunities for the key market players in the spirit glass packaging market. Furthermore, several companies are investing in spirit glass packaging market in order to increase its market revenue and position in Germany.

Market Insights

Increase in demand for attractive packaging and labelling of alcohol product

Spirit packaging plays a vital role in the growth in the consumption of liquor. Thus, manufacturers of this packaging are focusing more on packages that enhance consumer experience and taking into account the change in consumer habits. Premium and super-premium brands demand significant brand protection in terms of packaging. Product safety is the foremost factor associated with the development of efficient packaging material. The packaging materials and design should communicate, connect with consumers, and deliver the required information. Thus, the manufacturers of packaging are constantly working towards reducing the weight of the bottles in order to make it easy to handle, transport, and improve the consumer experience without impacting consumer-brand experience.

Higher demand for sustainable packaging is fuelling the market growth

In the overall beverages market, glass is the most preferred materials for packaging as compared to metal and plastic. Glass is inert material and considered as eco-friendly package which is 100% recyclable and reusable. Glass containers do not require any plastic liners, best for test perseverance, and superior for generating premium experiences. Glass is the most neutral packaging materials which ensure product integrity with zero rates of chemical interaction. Currently, consumers are also educated and aware of the quality of products thus also create a need to increase product integrity. Hence, these factors are boosting the spirit glass packaging market.

Range of Glass Insights

The Europe spirit glass packaging market by range of glass has been segmented into standard premium and super premium. The standard spirit glass packaging segment dominated the Europe spirit glass packaging market as it is commonly used for spirit packaging. Standard glass is the most widely used glass for the packaging of alcoholic products due to the easy availability of the products and lower prices. The standard sprit glass is less expansive as compared to other types of glass products such as premium and super premium glass. Hence, standard glass are driving the Europe spirit packaging market.

