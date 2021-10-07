System-on-Chip Market Global Briefing and Future Outlook to 2023
System-on-chip (SoC) is a microchip on which the components are integrated on a single chip. These components include controllers, timing units, memory units, transistors, peripherals, and more depending upon the type of application. SoC includes both software as well as the hardware, which is mounted in various electronic devices such as tablets and mobile phones. SoCs have witnessed the highest adoption in the electronics industry, as they are power efficient and compact in nature.
Increase in demand for smart and power-efficient electronic devices, high adoption rate of IoT, and compact feature of SoC supplement the market growth. However, high initial cost of design & development and maintenance impedes the growth.
The global system-on-chip market is segmented based on type, application, and region. Based on type, the market is divided into digital, analog, and mixed signal. The applications discussed in this study are consumer electronics, telecommunication, and automotive. Furthermore, based on region, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia?Pacific, and LAMEA.
Key players operating in the market are Intel Corporation, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Qualcomm Incorporated, Toshiba Corporation, NXP Semiconductors N.V., Broadcom Limited, STMicroelectronics N.V., Apple Inc., MediaTek Inc., and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited.
KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS
This study comprises analytical depiction of the global system-on-chip market with current trends and future estimations to depict the imminent investment pockets.
The overall market potential is determined to understand the profitable trends to gain a stronger coverage in the market.
The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities with a detailed impact analysis.
The current market is quantitatively analyzed from 2017 to 2023 to highlight the financial competency of the market.
Porter’s Five Forces analysis illustrates the potency of the buyers and suppliers.
BY TYPE
BY TYPE
Digital
Analog
Mixed Signal
BY APPLICATION
Consumer electronics
Telecommunication
Automotive
BY REGION
North America
U.S.
Canada
Mexico
Europe
UK
Germany
France
Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
India
Australia
Rest of Asia-Pacific
LAMEA
Latin America
Middle East
Africa
