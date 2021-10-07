Spirit Glass Packaging Market Set to Register 7.6% CAGR During 2019-2027 | Allied Glass Containers Ltd, Ardagh Group, Bruni Glass S.P.A, Gerresheimer AG

This market research report provides a big picture on “Sprit Glass Packaging Market”, on a Global basis, offering a forecast and statistic in terms of revenue during the forecast period. The report covers a descriptive analysis with detailed segmentation, complete research and development history, latest news and press releases. Furthermore, the study explains the future opportunities and a sketch of key players involved in the “Sprit Glass Packaging Market’s hike in terms of revenue.

The global spirit glass packaging market accounted to US$ 7,540.3 Mn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.6% during the forecast period 2019 – 2027, to account to US$ 14,388.8 Mn by 2027.

Europe accounted for the largest market share in the global spirit glass packaging market. The growth of the spirit glass packaging market in this region is primarily attributed to the rising spending power of the customers and higher demand for spirit products in the country. Moreover, a significant shift in the customer’s interest in new and innovative glass packaging products will continue to drive the Europe spirit glass packaging market. Consumers are looking for sustainable packaging options to reduce the environmental impact. Glass is a sustainable and fully recyclable packaging material which provides environmental benefits such as contributing to mitigating climate change and saving natural resources. Thus, glass spirit packaging is preferred by the spirit and other alcohol beverage manufacturers. Furthermore, the production of spirit is enhanced over the past few years. These factors provide a lucrative growth opportunity for the spirit glass packaging market players.

Increase in demand for attractive packaging and labelling of alcohol product

Spirit packaging plays a vital role in the growth in the consumption of liquor. Thus, manufacturers of this packaging are focusing more on packages that enhance consumer experience and taking into account the change in consumer habits. Premium and super-premium brands demand significant brand protection in terms of packaging. Product safety is the foremost factor associated with the development of efficient packaging material. The packaging materials and design should communicate, connect with consumers, and deliver the required information. Thus, the manufacturers of packaging are constantly working towards reducing the weight of the bottles in order to make it easy to handle, transport, and improve the consumer experience without impacting consumer-brand experience. Therefore, spirit manufacturers prefer attractive packaging and labelling which further drives the global spirit glass packaging market.

Growing online sell and e-commerce channels provides opportunity for the market growth

Top Leading Market Players:

Allied Glass Containers Ltd Ardagh Group Bruni Glass S.P.A Gerresheimer AG Owens-Illinois, Inc. Stölzle Glass Group Saverglass Group Vetropack Holding Ltd Vidrala Vetreria Etrusca S.p.A.

Range of Glass Insights

The global spirit glass packaging market by range of glass has been segmented into standard premium and super premium. The standard spirit glass packaging segment dominated the global spirit glass packaging market as it is commonly used for spirit packaging. Standard glass is the most widely used glass for the packaging of alcoholic products due to the easy availability of the products and lower prices. The standard sprit glass is less expansive as compared to other types of glass products such as premium and super premium glass. Hence, standard glass are driving the global spirit packaging market.

Color of Glass Insights

By color of glass the global spirit glass packaging market has been segmented into bare glass and colored glass. Under color of glass segment, bare glass is the leading segment in the global spirit glass packaging market. Bare glass is mostly used as a packaging option for the spirit as it allows the visibility of the product inside the packaging to the customers. It is also the most popular packaging mediums for other alcoholic beverages such as beer, flavored alcoholic beverages, and wine which further propel the growth of the global spirit glass packaging market. The recent technological advancements, such as textured labels and 3D printing of the companies’ logos on bottles, are creating an attractive look for bare glass bottles while differentiating the bottles from its competitors which further propel the demand of bare glass segment in the global spirit glass packaging market.

Strategic Insights

Merger & acquisition and new product launch were observed as the most adopted strategies in Global spirit glass packaging market. Few of the recent developments in the Europ spirit glass packaging market are listed below:

2018: Indianapolis, one of Nashville’s craft beer pioneers, Linus Hall, Founder/Owner of Yazoo Brewing collaborated with Ardagh Group to design a commemorative beer bottle that will premiere during the 2018 Craft Brewers Conference (CBC) in Nashville.

2019: Berlin Packaging, acquired Verrerie Calvet, a packaging supplier strategically located in Aimargues, France, the heart of Southern France’s food region. Verrerie Calvet brings extensive experience in packaging for wine, spirits, olive oil, and gourmet seasonings, marinades and sauces.

2019: Ardagh Group developed its latest evolution of the 75cl bottle, featuring a tapered body with a generously curved shoulder, a rounded ‘smile’ on the neck and an ‘eyebrow’ on the body to emphasize the brand’s re-styled labelling.

