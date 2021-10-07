Unmanned Underwater Vehicle & Unmanned Surface Vehicle Market is flourishing Worldwide

“Unmanned Underwater Vehicle & Unmanned Surface Vehicle Market” study provides details about the market dynamics affecting the market, Market scope, Market segmentation and overlays shadow upon the leading market players highlighting the favorable competitive landscape and trends prevailing over the years.

The unmanned underwater vehicles and unmanned surface vehicles are the drones operating underwater and on surface with or without human interference. Unmanned Underwater Vehicle & Unmanned Surface Vehicle market is expected to grow US$ 2.91 Bn in 2017 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.9% during the forecast period 2018 – 2025, to account for US$ 4.84 Mn by 2025. The majority of the global UUV and USV market is captured by the defense forces, owing to the ever increasing demand for subsea monitoring. Currently, the adoption trend of UUVs and USVs is increasing among various commercial sectors such as oil & gas exploration organizations, hydrographic and oceanographic survey organizations, environmental monitoring organizations and search and recovery teams. The unmanned underwater vehicles and unmanned surface vehicles are also being adopted by various scientific research organizations for conducting oceanic studies and maritime surveys, among others.

Key players:

1. Kongsberg Gruppen

2. Teledyne Technologies

3. Lockheed Martin

4. ASV Global

5. Atlas Elektronik

6. ECA Group

7. Rafael Advanced Defense Systems

8. General Dynamics

9. Boeing

10. Clearpath Robotics

UUV & USV market by payload is segmented into Camera, Sensors, Sonar, Navigation Systems, and Others. The other type of payload includes marine archeology, debris removal, and pipeline placing & cabling. In last few years, the application of UUVs and USVs in several end-user segments including defense, industrial and research have increased with innovation of new technologies and the evolution of their payloads.

The overall market size has been derived using both primary and secondary source. The research process begins with an exhaustive secondary research using internal and external sources to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to the market. Also, primary interview were conducted with industry participants and commentators in order to validate data and analysis.

Table of Contents

Introduction Key Takeaways Unmanned Underwater Vehicle & Unmanned Surface Vehicle Market Landscape Unmanned Underwater Vehicle & Unmanned Surface Vehicle Market – Key Industry Dynamics Unmanned Underwater Vehicle & Unmanned Surface Vehicle Market Analysis- Global Unmanned Underwater Vehicle & Unmanned Surface Vehicle Market Revenue And Forecasts To 2025 – By Driving Mechanism Market Revenue And Forecasts To 2025 – By Payload Global Market Geographical Analysis Industry Landscape Competitive Landscape Unmanned Underwater Vehicle & Unmanned Surface Vehicle Market, Key Company Profiles Appendix

