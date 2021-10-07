Vinyl Flooring Market Growth Opportunities, Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Geographic Segmentation & Competitive Landscape Report to 2023

Vinyl flooring, also known as resilient flooring, is a finished flooring material primarily used in construction application related to commercial and industrial applications. It is made from a combination of natural and synthetic polymer materials such as polyvinyl chloride and plasticizers. Vinyl flooring is available in the form of sheet, tile, and plank, specially designed for residential and commercial use. Low cost, durability, and ease of maintenance of vinyl flooring makes it more durable and cost-effective flooring system over other traditional modes of flooring, such as wood, concrete, ceramic, and marble. Major advantages, which include scratch free flooring, resistance to withstand water and sunlight, availability in several colors, designs, and patterns, increase its demand in several applications, such as offices, hospitals, malls, hotels, homes, and factories.

Due to the increased durability, strength, and low-maintenance, vinyl floorings are preferred in non-residential construction of structures related to office space, shopping malls, resorts, and hotel accommodation. Thus, strong growth in office, retail, and industrial construction activity is the major factor, which contributes to the increase in demand for vinyl flooring. In addition, due to its superior properties such as water-resistant nature, ease of cleaning, and ability to improve indoor air quality, vinyl flooring is often the product of choice for flooring in many of modern health care and educational infrastructures, thereby driving the market.

In the past decade, manufacturers have released an impressive spread of new vinyl products, which includes vinyl sheet, luxury vinyl tile (LVT), and vinyl composite tile (VCT). These materials are available in several colors, sizes, shapes, and patterns, and are utilized in making new and innovative decorative designs. Thus, growth in consumer attention in decorating and renovating their houses also supports the growth of the vinyl flooring market. However, vinyl is the most toxic chemical for health and environment as it releases some of the most toxic volatile chemicals that are linked to cancer, birth defects, respiratory problems, and other serious chronic diseases. Leading health, environmental justice, and health-impacted organizations across the world such as United States Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA), and National Sanitation Foundation (NSF), and others have drafted stringent regulations, which restricts the market growth. Growth in population, rise in investment in real estate, and high disposable income increase the demand for residential construction in the past few decades. In addition, industrial development resulting into urbanization and expansion of new cities and town has increased the demand for residential places such as family homes, apartments, and condominiums. Factors such as growth in number of residential construction and homeowners are expected to provide lucrative opportunities for the vinyl flooring market in the upcoming years.

Complete Report Details @ https://www.reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=31585

The vinyl flooring market is segmented into product, end-user industry, and region. Based on product, the market is classified into luxury vinyl tile and vinyl sheets & vinyl composite tile. By end-user industry, the market is divided into residential, healthcare, retail, education, sports, hospitality, offices, industrial, and automotive. By region, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

The key players operating in vinyl flooring market are Armstrong World Industries, Inc., Berkshire Hathaway Inc., CBC Flooring, Congoleum Corporation, Forbo Holding AG, Tarkett S.A., Mannington Mills, Inc., Mohawk Industries, Inc., Gerflor SAS, and IVC Group.

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

This report provides a quantitative analysis of the current trends, estimations, and dynamics of the global vinyl flooring market from 2016 to 2023 to identify the prevailing market opportunities.

The key countries in all the majors regions are mapped based on their market share.

Porter’s Five Forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders to make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier-buyer network.

In-depth analysis of the market segmentation assists in determining the prevailing market opportunities.

Major countries in each region are mapped according to their revenue contribution to the global industry. Market player positioning segment facilitates benchmarking and provides a clear understanding of the present position of market players.

The report includes in details the analysis of the regional as well as global market, key players, market segments, and application areas, and growth strategies.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

By Product

Luxury Vinyl Tile

Vinyl Sheets & Vinyl Composite Tile

By End-user Industry

Residential

Healthcare

Retail

Education

Sport

Hospitality

Office

Industrial

Automotive

Access this report @ https://www.reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=31585

By Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Indonesia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Brazil

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Turkey

Rest of LAMEA

OTHER PLAYERS

Other prominent players in vinyl flooring market are as follows.

Milliken & Company, Inc.

Novalis Innovative Flooring

TOLI Corporation

NOX Corporation

Interface, Inc.

Pergo AB

Polyflor Ltd

LG Hausys

Beaulieu International Group

Get more information, Ask for free sample copy of this @ https://www.reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=31585

Contact Us:

Company Name: Report Ocean

Address: Classic Tower, Rajnagar Extension, Ghaziabad, 201017 – India

Contact: +1 888 212 3539 (US) +91-9997112116 (Outside US)

Contact Name: Varda

URL: www.reportocean.com

email: [email protected]