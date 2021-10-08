Aircraft Carbon Brakes Market 2019 Global Growth Opportunities, Key Driving Factors, Market Scenario and Forecast to 2023

Commercial Aircraft Carbon Brakes Market Research Report 2018 published By Market Research Future, provides information on Global Commercial Aircraft Carbon Brakes Market By Industry Size, Share, Trends, Growth and Opportunity Assessment, Regional Analysis and Segmentation by Aircraft Type (Fixed-Wing (Narrow-body, Wide-body), Rotary-wing)), by End-User (OEM, Aftermarket), by Material (PAN, Rayon/Petroleum Pitch), Manufacturing Process (CVI, LPI) & by Region-Forecast Till 2023

Commercial Aircraft Carbon Brakes Market Highlights

Market research future published a half cooked research report on the global Commercial aircraft carbon brakes market. The Commercial aircraft carbon brakes market is estimated to witness a CAGR of more than 11% during the forecast period 2018 to 2023.

With the improved operations along with the performance enhancements provided by carbon, brakes have led to increase in the application of carbon brakes in commercial aircraft. The operational advantage of carbon brakes as compared to steel brakes are longer life, cost-effectiveness, high-performance, and lightweight braking system. Furthermore, carbon brakes can withstand the high-performance braking demands of commercial aircraft. Carbon brake material is characterized by high specific heat, high-temperature stability, and high thermal conductivity.

The commercial aircraft carbon market has been segmented on the basis of aircraft type, end-user, material, manufacturing process, and region. Furthermore, the material segment has been sub-segmented by rayon/petroleum pitch and polyacrylonitrile. In these material segments, the polyacrylonitrile segment will have the major market contribution followed by rayon/petroleum pitch during the forecast period. The rise in demand for fuel-efficient aircraft is estimated to be one of the key factor driving the commercial aerospace carbon brakes market during the forecast period.

Aerospace companies and airlines have been looking forward to promoting carbon-reducing measures and energy savings to control and manage greenhouse gas emission that have adverse ecological impacts. Moreover, some airlines companies are investing in the technologies such as energy-efficient as an effective measure to minimize fuel consumption. For example, in Feb. 2018, the UTC Aerospace Systems’ designed, “Duracarb” carbon heat sink material brakes, permit for 2,000 landings per overhaul related to 250 landings per overhaul for the present brake system. Its lifecycle is eight times longer, considerably reducing maintenance time and cost. Furthermore, the brakes are capable of handling higher stress and can absorb more heat energy than the existing carbon brakes, which raises the safety margin when stopping heavily-loaded aircraft. Currently, carbon composite brake disks are being broadly used in the landing gear system due to their reduced weight, comparatively low maintenance cost, and enhanced life capabilities. Due to rising number aircraft order from Asia Pacific region, will result into the highest growth rate of this market during the forecast period.

Key Players

The key players in commercial aircraft carbon brakes market are Crane Aerospace & Electronics (U.S.), Honeywell International Inc. (U.S.), Maritime Goodrich (U.S.), Meggitt (U.K), Parker Hannifin (U.S.), Safran (France), Speedwerks (U.S.), SGL Group (Germany), TAE Aerospace, and UTC Aerospace Systems (U.S.).

Scope of the Report

This study provides an overview of the global commercial aircraft carbon brakes market, tracking four market segments across five geographic regions. The report studies key players, providing a five-year annual trend analysis that highlights market size, volume and share for North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. The report also provides a forecast, focusing on the market opportunities for the next five years for each region. The scope of the study segments the global commercial aircraft carbon brakes market by its aircraft type, end-user, material, manufacturing process, and region.

By Aircraft type

Fixed-Wing Narrow-body Wide-body

Rotary-wing

By End-User

OEM

Aftermarket

By Material

Polyacrylonitrile (PAN)

Rayon/Petroleum Pitch

By Manufacturing Process

Chemical Vapor Infiltration (CVI)

Liquid Phase Infiltration (LPI)

By Region

America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Regional Analysis

Increasing commercial aircraft fleets, and better operational performance of carbon brakes over steel brakes are some of the key drivers of the commercial aircraft carbon brakes market. North America is anticipated to remain the largest market for carbon brakes due to large manufacturing base of largest commercial OEM and increasing retrofit aircraft market. However, during the forecast period, Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the highest rate. Both OEM and aftermarket segments are likely to offer opportunity in the forecast period.

Therefore, the commercial aircraft carbon brakes market is estimated to witness a CAGR of more than 11% during the forecast period from 2018 to 2023.

The report for Global Commercial Aircraft Carbon Brakes Market by Market Research Future covers extensive primary research. This is accompanied by a detailed analysis of qualitative and quantitative aspects by various industry experts and key opinion leaders to gain deeper insights into the market and industry performance. The report gives a clear picture of the current market scenario, which includes the historical and forecasted market size, in terms of value and volume, technological advancement, macroeconomic, and governing factors of the market. The report provides comprehensive information about the strategies of the top companies in the industry, along with a broad study of the different market segments and regions.

