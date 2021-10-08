Alkylated Naphthalene Market Growth and Strategy to 2027 – Leading Players Akzo Nobel N.V., and GEO Specialty Chemicals, Inc., ExxonMobil Corporation, Huntsman Corporations, Kao Corporation

This market research report provides a big picture on Alkylated Naphthalene Market, on a Global basis, offering a forecast and statistic in terms of revenue during the forecast period. The report covers a descriptive analysis with detailed segmentation, complete research and development history, latest news and press releases. Furthermore, the study explains the future opportunities and a sketch of key players involved in the Alkylated Naphthalene Market hike in terms of revenue.

Naphthalene is a white colored, solid poly-cyclic hydrocarbon with proper volatility and robust mothball odor. The formula of this organic compound is C10H8. It is obtained from coal tar or petroleum distillation. Alkylated naphthalene is an oil stock with 100% synthetic base, best suited for automotive and industrial lubricants. Alkylated naphthalene require high stability under extreme operating conditions. It produces high performing lubricants. It is enriched with hydrolytic, thermal and oxidative stability along with seal compatibility. It is also used as a lubricant with incidental food contact.

The Emerging/Prominent key players include in this research are:

Akzo Nobel N.V., and GEO Specialty Chemicals, Inc. ExxonMobil Corporation Huntsman Corporations Kao Corporation King Industries Inc. NACO Corporation Nease Co. LLC. Quaker Chemical corporation Shanghai NACO Lubrication Co., Ltd. Novitas Chemical solutions

The BRICS nations are expecting a critical increment in their GDP by the year 2022, which has led to the development of various sectors like automotive, energy, and industrial machinery. Development of these sectors has led to the increase in demand for alkylated naphthalene globally. Another driver of the market is rapid urbanization couples with trade industrialization. However, uncertainty about the cost of raw materials used in the production of alkylated naphthalene limits the generation and demand of the same. It is further anticipated that the alkylated naphthalene market will boost in future because of the practice of using fluid processing technologies and low carbon emissions additives used in automotive industries.

The global alkylated naphthalene market is segmented on the basis of grade, applicatuon, viscosity index and geography. On the basis of grade the market classify into standard and food. The market on the basis of application is broken into automotive engine and gear oils, hydraulic fluids, compressor oils, paper machine oils, industrial lubes and greases and others. By viscosity index the market is bifurcated into 22ndash 65 SUS, 65ndash 90 SUS, 90ndash 115 SUS and above 115 SUS.

The report analyzes factors affecting the alkylated naphthalene market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the alkylated naphthalene market in these regions.

