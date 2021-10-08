Assisted Reproductive Technology Market Current Trends and Future Demand 2025 Microm Ltd., Irvine Scientific, Parallabs Ltd, Bloom Fertility Centre, Ferring B.V., OvaScience

Assisted reproductive technology is also known as fertility treatment that is used to perform infertility treatments. The procedure involve the removal of eggs from the woman ovaries that are combined with the sperms in the laboratory, further they returned to the woman’s ovaries or are donated to another women. The technology used to elude the fertility problems while preserving the genetic connection. Moreover, the assisted reproductive technology is also used for couples who are discordant for certain communicable diseases, for instance, HIV to reduce the risk of infection when a pregnancy is desired.

The List of Companies

1. Cosmos Biomedical Ltd.

2. Microm Ltd.

3. Irvine Scientific

4. Parallabs Ltd

5. Bloom Fertility Centre

6. Ferring B.V.

7. OvaScience, Inc

8. KITAZATO CORPORATION.

9. Vitrolife

10. CooperSurgical Inc.

The global assisted reproductive technology market is segmented on the basis of technology, procedure, and end-user. The technology segment includes, artificial insemination, in vitro fertilization, surrogacy, and others. The artificial insemination segment further classified into intrauterine insemination (IUI), intracervical insemination (ICI) and others. The in vitro fertilization segment is further bifurcated into intra-cytoplasmic sperm injection (ICSI) and preimplantation genetic diagnosis (PGD). On the basis of procedure, the assisted reproductive technology market is categorized into fresh donor, fresh non-donor, frozen donor, frozen non-donor, and embryo banking. Based on end users, the assisted reproductive technology market is classified into fertility clinics, hospitals, and other end user.

