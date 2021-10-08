Away From Home Tissue and Hygiene Market 2019 Global Industry Key Players, Size,Trends, Opportunities, Growth, Analysis and forecast to 2025

About one-third of the tissue market represents use “Away From Home,” in commercial and industrial settings such as office and government buildings, hotels, schools, airports, amusement parks, hospitals, highway rest stops – anywhere restroom and kitchen facilities are not in a private home.

According to the current market data, Asia-Pacific is the third largest market for away from home tissue and hygiene products in the world after North America and Europe. Countries, like China, Australia, Singapore, and India stood as the key source of demand for these products. The high demand from the market channels, such as hospitals & healthcare units, hospitality units, food businesses, and other businesses are driving the demand for away from home tissue and hygiene products in the region. The highest demand was recorded from environmental sanitation needs in restaurants, stores, public toilets etc. where hygiene products are provided widely for the customers.

The global Away From Home Tissue and Hygiene market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 and will reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Away From Home Tissue and Hygiene market based on company, product type, end user and key regions.

This report studies the global market size of Away From Home Tissue and Hygiene in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Away From Home Tissue and Hygiene in these regions.

This research report categorizes the global Away From Home Tissue and Hygiene market by top players/brands, region, type and end user. This report also studies the global Away From Home Tissue and Hygiene market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report, with sales, revenue, market share for each company:

Kimberly-Clark

Georgia Pacific

Procter & Gamble

SCA Hygiene

Cascades Tissue Group

Wausau Paper

Sofidel Group

Clearwater Paper

Kruger Products

Hospeco

Fujian Hengan Holding

Market size by Product

Paper Napkins

Paper Towels

Wipes

Toilet Papers

Incontinence Products

Others

Market size by End User

Commercial

Food & Beverages

Hospitals & Health Care

Others

Market size by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Singapore

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Russia

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of Central & South America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Turkey

Egypt

South Africa

The study objectives of this report are:

To study and analyze the global Away From Home Tissue and Hygiene market size (value & volume) by company, key regions, products and end user, breakdown data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Away From Home Tissue and Hygiene market by identifying its various subsegments.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Away From Home Tissue and Hygiene Product

1.2 Market Segments

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Away From Home Tissue and Hygiene Market Size Growth Rate by Product

1.4.2 Paper Napkins

1.4.3 Paper Towels

1.4.4 Wipes

1.4.5 Toilet Papers

1.4.6 Incontinence Products

1.4.7 Others

1.5 Market by End User

1.5.1 Global Away From Home Tissue and Hygiene Market Size Growth Rate by End User

1.5.2 Commercial

1.5.3 Food & Beverages

1.5.4 Hospitals & Health Care

1.5.5 Others

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Away From Home Tissue and Hygiene Market Size

2.1.1 Global Away From Home Tissue and Hygiene Revenue 2014-2025

2.1.2 Global Away From Home Tissue and Hygiene Sales 2014-2025

2.2 Away From Home Tissue and Hygiene Growth Rate by Regions

2.2.1 Global Away From Home Tissue and Hygiene Sales by Regions

2.2.2 Global Away From Home Tissue and Hygiene Revenue by Regions

3 Breakdown Data by Manufacturers

3.1 Away From Home Tissue and Hygiene Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Away From Home Tissue and Hygiene Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.2 Away From Home Tissue and Hygiene Sales Market Share by Manufacturers

3.1.3 Global Away From Home Tissue and Hygiene Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.2 Away From Home Tissue and Hygiene Revenue by Manufacturers

3.2.1 Away From Home Tissue and Hygiene Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.2.2 Away From Home Tissue and Hygiene Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.3 Away From Home Tissue and Hygiene Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Away From Home Tissue and Hygiene Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types

3.4.1 Away From Home Tissue and Hygiene Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.4.2 Manufacturers Away From Home Tissue and Hygiene Product Type

3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Away From Home Tissue and Hygiene Market

3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Product

4.1 Global Away From Home Tissue and Hygiene Sales by Product

4.2 Global Away From Home Tissue and Hygiene Revenue by Product

4.3 Away From Home Tissue and Hygiene Price by Product

5 Breakdown Data by End User

5.1 Overview

5.2 Global Away From Home Tissue and Hygiene Breakdown Data by End User

