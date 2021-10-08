Beer Market to Register Unwavering Growth During to 2020 | Tsingtao Brewery, Molson Coors Brewing, Boston Beer, Beijing Yanjing Brewery, etc

The beer market is segmented into light and strong beer. The strong beer segment accounted for 65.6% of the total beer market, generating a revenue of $318.4 billion in 2014. The strong beer market would witness a robust growth in the coming years. On the other hand, light beer segment, which accounted for 34.4% of the total market, is anticipated to decline further in future due to changing preferences of consumers.

Beer Market Segment by Manufacturers:

Heineken N.V., SABMiller Plc, Anheuser-Busch InBev, Carlsberg Group, United Breweries Group (UB Group), Diageo Plc, Tsingtao Brewery, Molson Coors Brewing Company, Boston Beer Company, Beijing Yanjing Brewery.

The origin of beer approximately dates back to the early Neolithic period, and is one of the oldest beverages in the world. Beer, is generally made from four basic ingredients namely, malted cereal grains, hops, water and yeast, which are fermented over a period of time. Additionally, flavoring ingredients such as herbs and fruits are also used in beer. Different types of beer are available in the market, of which, ale and lager are the two commercially popular beer types. The primary difference between a lager and the ale is the temperature level at which they are fermented. The trend of beer consumption is increasing due to rising disposable incomes, changing lifestyles and the increasing demand for craft beer.

Beer Market also analyses the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

This report studies Beer in Global market, especially in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, LAMEA.

Global Beer Market-By Types :

Strong Beer, Light Beer.

Global Beer Market-By Production :

Macro Brewery, Micro Brewery.

Global Beer Market-By Category :

Premium, Super premium, Normal.

Global Beer Market-By Packaging :

Canned, Bottled, Draught.

KEY BENEFITS:

The study provides an in-depth analysis of the global beer market with current and future trends to elucidate the imminent investment pockets in the market

Current and future trends are outlined to determine the overall attractiveness and to single out profitable trends in order to gain a stronger foothold in the market

The report provides information regarding key drivers, restraints and opportunities with impact analysis

Quantitative analysis of the current market and estimations through 2014-2020 are provided to showcase the financial appetency of the market.

