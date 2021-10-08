Broadcasting Equipment 2019 Global Market – Challenges, Drivers, Outlook, Growth Opportunities – Analysis to 2025
Broadcasting Equipment Market 2019
Broadcasting is the sharing of audio and video content to the widespread audience by means of any electronic mass communication medium. Broadcasting is generally related with radio and television though in practice radio and television transmission occurs with the help of wire as well as radio waves. The equipment such as public radio, commercial radio, television, closed-circuit TV, amateur radio and amateur television which is involved in the electronic mass communication medium is known as broadcasting equipment.
One of the key factors contributing to the market growth is the increasing the demand for HD programming and new ways to circulate the content such as internet protocol television (IPTV) and mobile TV are quickly developing and deploying. Moreover, the broadcasting equipment market has also been witnessing the rising inclination of the people towards multi-screen services. Enforcement of government regulations regarding digitalization is also expected to drive the market.
In addition with the huge growth in the number of smartphones and tablets, the growth opportunities of video services have increased considerably in recent years. This is due to the fact that in recent times, there is an increasing habit among the customer for viewing movie, shows and sports through their mobile phones without compromising about the quality of the services.
In 2018, the global Broadcasting Equipment Market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global Broadcasting Equipment status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Broadcasting Equipment development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
Alcatel-Lucent
ARRIS Enterprise
Brightcove
Cisco Systems
Ericsson
Microsoft Corp
SeaChange International
ZTE Corp
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Dish Antennas
Amplifiers
Switches
Encoders
Video Servers
Transmitters
Modulators
Market segment by Application, split into
Radio
Television
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Broadcasting Equipment Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)
1.4.2 Dish Antennas
1.4.3 Amplifiers
1.4.4 Switches
1.4.5 Encoders
1.4.6 Video Servers
1.4.7 Transmitters
1.4.8 Modulators
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Broadcasting Equipment Market Share by Application (2014-2025)
1.5.2 Radio
1.5.3 Television
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Broadcasting Equipment Market Size
2.2 Broadcasting Equipment Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Broadcasting Equipment Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)
2.2.2 Broadcasting Equipment Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities
………
12 International Players Profiles
12.1 Alcatel-Lucent
12.1.1 Alcatel-Lucent Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 Broadcasting Equipment Introduction
12.1.4 Alcatel-Lucent Revenue in Broadcasting Equipment Business (2014-2019)
12.1.5 Alcatel-Lucent Recent Development
12.2 ARRIS Enterprise
12.2.1 ARRIS Enterprise Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 Broadcasting Equipment Introduction
12.2.4 ARRIS Enterprise Revenue in Broadcasting Equipment Business (2014-2019)
12.2.5 ARRIS Enterprise Recent Development
12.3 Brightcove
12.3.1 Brightcove Company Details
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 Broadcasting Equipment Introduction
12.3.4 Brightcove Revenue in Broadcasting Equipment Business (2014-2019)
12.3.5 Brightcove Recent Development
12.4 Cisco Systems
12.4.1 Cisco Systems Company Details
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 Broadcasting Equipment Introduction
12.4.4 Cisco Systems Revenue in Broadcasting Equipment Business (2014-2019)
12.4.5 Cisco Systems Recent Development
12.5 Ericsson
12.5.1 Ericsson Company Details
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 Broadcasting Equipment Introduction
12.5.4 Ericsson Revenue in Broadcasting Equipment Business (2014-2019)
12.5.5 Ericsson Recent Development
12.6 Microsoft Corp
12.6.1 Microsoft Corp Company Details
12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 Broadcasting Equipment Introduction
12.6.4 Microsoft Corp Revenue in Broadcasting Equipment Business (2014-2019)
12.6.5 Microsoft Corp Recent Development
12.7 SeaChange International
12.7.1 SeaChange International Company Details
12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.7.3 Broadcasting Equipment Introduction
12.7.4 SeaChange International Revenue in Broadcasting Equipment Business (2014-2019)
12.7.5 SeaChange International Recent Development
12.8 ZTE Corp
12.8.1 ZTE Corp Company Details
12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.8.3 Broadcasting Equipment Introduction
12.8.4 ZTE Corp Revenue in Broadcasting Equipment Business (2014-2019)
12.8.5 ZTE Corp Recent Development
Continued…..
