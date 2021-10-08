Cancer Immunotherapies Global Market 2019-2025: Amgen, Bristol Mayer’s Squibb F. Hoffmann-La Roche, Merck, Takeda
Cancer Immunotherapies Market 2019
Cancer immunotherapy is a type of cancer treatment that boosts the human bodys natural immune system to fight against the cancer cells. This therapy is provided to cancer patients to stop the spread of cancer, to slow down the growth of cancer cells, and to improve the natural immunity for destroying the cancer cells.
Rising R&D in cancer immunotherapy is resulting in introduction of advanced treatment options that are more effective and efficient. A paradigm shift from traditional chemotherapies to immunotherapies is propelling the overall market.
The world Cancer Immunotherapy Market is foretold to gain impetus due to rising popularity of patient assistance programs and broad portfolio of promising pipeline drugs. However, there could be more significant factors augmenting the demand in the market. For instance, rise in requirement of cancer monoclonal antibodies and launch of more effective bioinformatics tools offering improved drug development options could help with more demand for cancer immunotherapy. Furthermore, surge in adoption of immunotherapy therapeutics compared to conventional ones and high incidence of cancer could help the market to increase growth in the coming years.
The Americas accounted for approximately 47% of the market share of the global cancer immunotherapies market in 2015. High incidences of cancer in regions like the US, Canada, and Latin America are expected to contribute to the market growth in this region. region. This has led to an increase in consumption of immunotherapies that is used to treat cancer patients, thereby aiding the market growth.
In 2018, the global Cancer Immunotherapies market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global Cancer Immunotherapies status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Cancer Immunotherapies development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
Amgen
Bristol Mayer’s Squibb
F. Hoffmann-La Roche
Merck
Takeda
…
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Monoclonal Antibodies
Cancer Vaccines
Check Point Inhibitors
Immunomodulators
Market segment by Application, split into
Lung
Breast
Colorectal
Melanoma
Prostate
Head & Neck
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Cancer Immunotherapies Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)
1.4.2 Monoclonal Antibodies
1.4.3 Cancer Vaccines
1.4.4 Check Point Inhibitors
1.4.5 Immunomodulators
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Cancer Immunotherapies Market Share by Application (2014-2025)
1.5.2 Lung
1.5.3 Breast
1.5.4 Colorectal
1.5.5 Melanoma
1.5.6 Prostate
1.5.7 Head & Neck
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Cancer Immunotherapies Market Size
2.2 Cancer Immunotherapies Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Cancer Immunotherapies Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)
2.2.2 Cancer Immunotherapies Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities
………
12 International Players Profiles
12.1 Amgen
12.1.1 Amgen Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 Cancer Immunotherapies Introduction
12.1.4 Amgen Revenue in Cancer Immunotherapies Business (2014-2019)
12.1.5 Amgen Recent Development
12.2 Bristol Mayer’s Squibb
12.2.1 Bristol Mayer’s Squibb Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 Cancer Immunotherapies Introduction
12.2.4 Bristol Mayer’s Squibb Revenue in Cancer Immunotherapies Business (2014-2019)
12.2.5 Bristol Mayer’s Squibb Recent Development
12.3 F. Hoffmann-La Roche
12.3.1 F. Hoffmann-La Roche Company Details
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 Cancer Immunotherapies Introduction
12.3.4 F. Hoffmann-La Roche Revenue in Cancer Immunotherapies Business (2014-2019)
12.3.5 F. Hoffmann-La Roche Recent Development
12.4 Merck
12.4.1 Merck Company Details
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 Cancer Immunotherapies Introduction
12.4.4 Merck Revenue in Cancer Immunotherapies Business (2014-2019)
12.4.5 Merck Recent Development
12.5 Takeda
12.5.1 Takeda Company Details
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 Cancer Immunotherapies Introduction
12.5.4 Takeda Revenue in Cancer Immunotherapies Business (2014-2019)
12.5.5 Takeda Recent Development
Continued…..
