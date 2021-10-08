Carcinoid Syndrome Management Market 2019 Global Size, Share, Gross Margin Analysis, Opportunities, Growth Factors, Competitive Landscape and Potential of Industry by 2023

Increasing incidence of hormonal disorders, growing smoking habits, levels of carcinogen in highly developed countries etc. are the major driving factor, driving the growth of the market. The only factor restraining the growth of global carcinoid syndrome management market is that no availability of drugs approved to manage carcinoid syndrome.

Carcinoid syndrome comprises of signs and symptoms including flushing of the face, debilitating diarrhea, asthma caused due to vasoconstriction, intestinal bleeding, fast heartbeat, shortness of breath, sweating, unexplained weight gain etc. which are settled secondary to carcinoid tumor. The management or treatment of carcinoid syndrome often requires palliative and supportive care. Management of carcinoid syndrome involves drug therapy or surgical removal of carcinoid tumor from the organ.

Segmentation:

The global carcinoid syndrome management market is segmented on the basis of organs affected by the disease, treatment procedures and end users. Based on organs affected by the disease, the market has been segmented into small intestine, lungs, rectum, appendix, colon, stomach, pancreas, liver and others. Based on treatment type, the market has been segmented intochemotherapy, biological therapy, and hepatic artery embolization agents. Further on the basis of end users the market has been segmented as hospital, clinics, and cancer institute and treatment centers.

Key players

Novartis International AG (Sandoz)

Pharmascience Inc.

Omega Laboratories Ltd.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Mylan N.V.

Ipsen Biopharmaceuticals, Inc.

Sirtex Medical Limited

BTG International Ltd.

Wockhardt Ltd.

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Limited

Study Objectives:

To provide detail analysis of parent market and the changing market dynamics of the industry.

To provide detail analysis of the market structure along with estimated future growth forecast about various segments and sub-segments of the global carcinoid syndrome management market.

To provide in depth market segmentation and historical, current and projected market size in terms of value and volume with respect to four main geographies and their countries- Americas, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Middle East & Africa.

To provide country level analysis of the market with respect to the current market size and future growth prospect.

To provide detailed analysis on recent industry trends and developments, strategies of key players and competitive landscape of the market.

To track and analyze developments which are competitive in nature such as joint ventures, strategic alliances, mergers and acquisitions, new product developments along with research and developments currently taking place in the global Carcinoid Syndrome Management.

Regional Analysis

The Global Carcinoid Syndrome Management is segmented on the basis of regions, into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. America accounts for the largest market share of the Global Carcinoid Syndrome Management by region in 2016. High per capita healthcare expenditures followed by increasing awareness of the diseases and presence of the developed healthcare sector are the major drivers for the market growth during the forecast period. Followed by the North America, Europe holds the second largest market. Asia pacific is the fastest growing region. However, the Middle East and Africa region holds the least share of the global market, especially due to the presence of the poor economies within the Asia Pacific region. In the Middle East & African region, the Middle East holds the largest market share.

Table Of Contents

1 Introduction

1.1 Definition

1.2 Scope Of Study

1.2.1 Research Objective

1.2.2 Assumptions & Limitations

1.2.2.1 Assumptions

1.2.2.2 Limitations

1.3 Market Structure:

2 Research Methodology

2.1 Research Process:

2.2 Primary Research

2.3 Secondary Research:

3 Market Dynamics

3.1 Drivers

3.2 Restraints

3.3 Opportunities

3.4 Macroeconomic Indicators

4 Market Factor Analysis

4.1 Porters Five Forces Model

4.2 Bargaining Power Of Suppliers

4.3 Bargaining Power Of Buyers

4.4 Threat Of New Entrants

4.5 Threat Of Substitutes

4.6 Intensity Of Rivalry

…TOC Continued!

