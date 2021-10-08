Computer Assisted Coding Systems Market to 2025 – 3M, Dolbey, TruCode LLC, Optum Inc, Streamline Health Solutions, LLC, Epic Systems Corporation, Artificial Medical Intelligence, MModal IP LLC, Nuance Communications

The “Global Computer Assisted Coding systems Market Analysis to 2025” is a specialized and in-depth study of the healthcare IT industry with a focus on the global market trend. The report aims to provide an overview of global computer assisted coding systems market with detailed market segmentation by product and service, mode of delivery, application, end user and geography. The global computer assisted coding systems market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The computer assisted coding systems market is expected to grow with a significant rate in the coming years, owing to the growing regulatory requirements for Patient Data Management, increasing focus on specialist computer-assisted coding in outpatient settings, increasing utilization of CAC solutions to curtail the rising healthcare costs, and rising application of electronic health record systems.

Computer assisted coding (CAC) is a computer software program that reads electronic dictated and transcribed reports and assigns codes. It helps users to easily generate pre-defined, standard reports such as coding output, pending, assigned and completed cases. In Healthcare, computer assisted coding system is used a solution to analyze healthcare and automatically generates suitable medical codes. This is utilized by the healthcare specialists to improve medical coding workflows with high accuracy.

The key players influencing the computer assisted coding systems market are 3M, Dolbey, TruCode LLC, Optum Inc, Streamline Health Solutions, LLC, Epic Systems Corporation, Artificial Medical Intelligence, MModal IP LLC, Nuance Communications, Inc. and Quest Diagnostics Incorporated among others.

North America is going to dominate computer assisted coding systems market. This is primarily attributed to the increasing technological advancements, increasing adoption of electronic health record system, and growing focus on CAC in outpatient settings. Asia pacific region is expected to grow at a faster pace in coming years due to the developing economies in Asian countries such as, India, China and Japan. Computer assisted coding market in these countries is largely driven by the growing adoption rate for latest technologies and automated systems for providing quick and efficient healthcare infrastructure, increase in insurance policies by public and private sectors, rising affordability of healthcare services, and increasing adoption of CAC system associated with the growing number of healthcare providers in metro cities.

The computer assisted coding systems market report analyzes factors affecting market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the market in these regions.

The segment of service is further classified into, support & maintenance and education & training. Based on mode of delivery, the market is segmented as, web-based solutions, on-premise solutions and cloud-based solutions. Based on application, the computer assisted coding systems market is segmented into automated computer-assisted encoding, management reporting and analytics, clinical coding auditing. Based on end user, the market is classified as, healthcare providers, and healthcare payers. Healthcare providers are further categorized into, hospitals, clinical laboratories and diagnostic centers, and academic medical centers.