Costume Jewelry Market latest trends and Business Opportunities forecast to 2022

Global Costume Jewelry Market size in 2015 was valued at $25,554 million growing at CAGR of 6.9% to reach $40,631 million by 2022. Costume jewelry market has witness increased adoption owing to factors such as increasing prices of gold, silver & other precious gems jewelry, increasing demand for men costume jewelry and availability of wide variety of designs in costume jewelry.

The costume jewelry market has significantly benefited from the economic growth in the Asia-Pacific and LAMEA regions. Rise in living standards, and growing fashion consciousness are expected to boost the market growth. Presently, costume jewelry are high in demand among corporate people, working women, teenagers, and working population owing to affordability and increasing demand of men costume jewelry.

Advancements in online marketing trends and increase in use of digital media for product marketing are the key factors contributing to the growth of the global costume jewelry industry. Increase in adoption of technologically advanced techniques and colorful stones for artificial jewelry would contribute to the growth of e-commerce websites for imitation jewelries. However, fluctuating raw material prices and strict trade laws are some of the major factors that could hamper the market growth.

Key players profiled in the report are Buckley London, Avon Product Inc., Swank, Inc., Cartier, LOUIS VUITTON, DCK Concessions, Billig Jewelers, Inc., BaubleBar Inc., Giorgio Armani S.p.A, and Stuller, Inc.

The report segments the global costume jewelry market on the basis of product type, gender, mode of sale and geography. Based on the type of the product, the market is categorized into necklaces & chains, rings, earrings, bracelets, cufflinks & studs, and others. Among these products, the necklaces & chains and bracelets segments are majorly in demand and hold a combined share of around 44% in global costume jewelry market. The mode of sale comprises of retail and online sale, where retail mode is further classified into brand outlets, boutiques, multi-brand stores, and specialty stores. Customers majorly prefer the retail mode of sale while buying jewelry. However, online medium for the purchase of costume and imitation jewelry is observed to be a rising trend among them. Online sales channel is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 7.7% during the forecast period.

Key Findings of the Costume Jewelry Market

The rings segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 8.8% from 2014 to 2022.

U.S. accounted for the largest customer base in the North American costume jewelry market in 2015, and is anticipated to dominate the market throughout the forecast period.

The online mode of sale segment is expected to grow at a highest CAGR of 7.7%

The male consumers segment is expected to grow at a highest CAGR of 7.6% during the forecast period.

