Database Platform as a Service Global Market By Revenue, Cost, Gross Margin, Sales Volume, Sales Revenue, Consumption, Future Strategies & Free Sample Report Forecast 2025

Database Platform as a Service Market – 2019

A database platform as a service (dbPaaS) is any database management system (DBMS) or data store engineered as a scalable, elastic, multitenant subscription service with a degree of self-service. It is offered and supported by a cloud service provider (CSP) or a third-party software vendor on CSP infrastructure. Direct access to system services, such as the operating system and storage software, is not allowed.

This report focuses on the global Database Platform as a Service status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Database Platform as a Service development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Amazon Web Services

Microsoft

Google

Snowflake Computing

Salesforce

Alibaba Cloud

Database Labs

Teradata

SAP

Instaclustr

EnterpriseOB

IBM

MLab

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Public Cloud Service

Private Service

Software

Market segment by Application, split into

Small-Sized Enterprises

Medium-Sized Enterprise

Large Enterprises

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

Table Of Contents

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Database Platform as a Service Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Public Cloud Service

1.4.3 Private Service

1.4.4 Software

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Database Platform as a Service Market Share by Application (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Small-Sized Enterprises

1.5.3 Medium-Sized Enterprise

1.5.4 Large Enterprises

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Database Platform as a Service Market Size

2.2 Database Platform as a Service Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Database Platform as a Service Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)

2.2.2 Database Platform as a Service Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Database Platform as a Service Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Database Platform as a Service Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.1.2 Global Database Platform as a Service Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.1.3 Global Database Platform as a Service Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.2 Database Platform as a Service Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Database Platform as a Service Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Database Platform as a Service Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

…

12 International Players Profiles

12.1 Amazon Web Services

12.1.1 Amazon Web Services Company Details

12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Database Platform as a Service Introduction

12.1.4 Amazon Web Services Revenue in Database Platform as a Service Business (2014-2019)

12.1.5 Amazon Web Services Recent Development

12.2 Microsoft

12.2.1 Microsoft Company Details

12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Database Platform as a Service Introduction

12.2.4 Microsoft Revenue in Database Platform as a Service Business (2014-2019)

12.2.5 Microsoft Recent Development

12.3 Google

12.3.1 Google Company Details

12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Database Platform as a Service Introduction

12.3.4 Google Revenue in Database Platform as a Service Business (2014-2019)

12.3.5 Google Recent Development

12.4 Snowflake Computing

12.4.1 Snowflake Computing Company Details

12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Database Platform as a Service Introduction

12.4.4 Snowflake Computing Revenue in Database Platform as a Service Business (2014-2019)

12.4.5 Snowflake Computing Recent Development

Continued …

