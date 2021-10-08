Dental Piezoelectric Ultrasonic Units Market to Grow at a CAGR of 4.8% through 2027

The global Dental Piezoelectric Ultrasonic Units Market is segmented by treatment type:-periodontal, endodontic, others; by end-user:-hospitals, clinics, ambulatory surgical centers, others and by regions. Dental Piezoelectric Ultrasonic Units Market is anticipated to mask a significant CAGR of 4.8% during the forecast period i.e. 2018-2027.

Tooth decay or dental cavities is one of the leading dental problems faced by the population of world at the hour which affects from children as well as adults due to changing eating habits and shifting lifestyles. Dental disorders are generally caused due to microbial growth that might cause infections such as periodontal disease and dental cavities. The microbial growth is capable of destructing the tooth dentin and enamel. The growth can be detected on the tooth surface by the fissures. Thus, ultrasonic scalars are applied for the purpose of tooth cleansing by dentists in hospitals and clinics across the globe. Third National Health and Nutrition Examination conducted a survey in the past which reports a suffering population with gingivitis of 48% in the U.S and a 15% demographic of the region suffering from periodontal disease.DOWNLOAD SAMPLE TODAY

The North-American region is anticipated to showcase the highest growth rate on account of increasing dental disorder cases reported by the World Health Organization as well as on account of increasing trend of tooth whitening across the region in the high end as well as middle order population. Europe is predicted to follow in the footsteps of North America on account of growing dental healthcare awareness in the region. Asia Pacific is expected to drive demand and positively impact dental piezoelectric ultrasonic unit market growth over the forecast period owing to increasing dental disorders in the developing regions of Asia-Pacific.

Rising Number of Oral Diseases

Change in food habits is estimated to augment the growth of the dental piezoelectric ultrasonic units market as it results in increase in oral disorders as well as increasing demand for cosmetic dentistry inclusive of plague, stains and calculus removal, is estimated to increase the demand for dental piezoelectric ultrasonic units during the forecast period.

Increasing Expenditure on Dental Healthcare

The increasing trend towards maintaining proper oral health with tooth whitening on account of increasing disposable income of middle-order population around the developed and developing countries is anticipated to increase the demand for dental piezoelectric ultrasonic units across the globe.

However, the cost constraints associated with these units installment as well as the expenses attached to the initial setting up of dentistry clinics in under-developed regions do not turn out to be enough cost efficient which is anticipated to act as a major restraint in the growth of dental piezoelectric ultrasonic units market.

The report titled “Global Dental Piezoelectric Ultrasonic Units Market: Global Demand Analysis & Opportunity Outlook 2027” delivers detailed overview of the global Dental Piezoelectric Ultrasonic Units market in terms of market segmentation by treatment type; by end-user and by regions.

Further, for the in-depth analysis, the report encompasses the industry growth drivers, restraints, supply and demand risk, market attractiveness, BPS analysis and Porter’s five force model.

This report also provides the existing competitive scenario of some of the key players of the global Dental Piezoelectric Ultrasonic Units market which includes company profiling of Abbott Laboratories, Kerr Dental, Parkell Inc., Dentsply Sirona, Brasseler USA, Boston Scientific Corporation, KaVo Dental GmbH, Foshan YaYou Medical Equipment, Cefla S.C., Planmeca, Osada, Inc. The profiling enfolds key information of the companies which encompasses business overview, products and services, key financials and recent news and developments. On the whole, the report depicts detailed overview of the global Dental Piezoelectric Ultrasonic Units market that will help industry consultants, equipment manufacturers, existing players searching for expansion opportunities, new players searching possibilities and other stakeholders to align their market centric strategies according to the ongoing and expected trends in the future.

