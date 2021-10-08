Digital Banking Market Show at 16.3% CAGR to 2024 | Urban FT, Kony, Backbase, Technisys, Infosys, Digiliti Money, Innofis, Mobilearth, D3 Banking Technology, Alkami, Q2, Misys, SAP

Global Digital Banking Market 2019 by Company Regions Type and Application Forecast to 2024

This report studies the Digital Banking market. In contrast to the traditional banking business model, Digital Banking is the move to online banking where banking services are delivered over the internet. It has all the same functions as a head office, branch office, online service, bank cards, ATM and point of sale machines.

United States is the largest countries of digital banking in the world in the past few years and it will keep increasing in the next few years. North America market took up about 48.73% the global market in 2017, while Europe and Asia-Pacific were about 30.22%, 16.54%.

Europe countries like Germany, UK and Spain are developing fast, so does India, which is offering service for many banks and other corporations. There are a few vendors developing digital banking in China, such as IT companies Huawei, Sunline are participating the digital banking business, and they may show a rapid development.

The global Digital Banking market is valued at 5180 million USD in 2018 and is expected to reach 12800 million USD by the end of 2024, growing at a CAGR of 16.3% between 2019 and 2024.

Companies Profiled in this report includes: Urban FT, Kony, Backbase, Technisys, Infosys, Digiliti Money, Innofis, Mobilearth, D3 Banking Technology, Alkami, Q2, Misys, SAP

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Digital Banking.

This report studies the Digital Banking market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Digital Banking market by product type and applications/end industries.

