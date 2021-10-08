Discover Global Fume Hood Monitors Market Upcoming Trends, Growth Drivers and Challenges – Forecast to 2025

Report Description:

Fume Hood Monitor is a laboratory fume hood safety device, which provides continuous measurement and display of face velocity and airflow of fume hoods. The FHM alerts the fume hood user with an audible and visual alarm in the event of a fume hood exhaust system failure. The global fume hood monitors market was 126 million USD in 2018 and will reach 145.03 million USD by 2025 with a CAGR of 2.03% during the period.

Growth by Region

Americas will be major contributor of the market throughout the forecast period due to growth in R&D investment activities. In Asia – Pacific, India will be major factor that has positive impact on growth of the market during the period due to rising pharmaceutical investments.

Drivers vs Constraints

Growing pharmaceutical investments, increase in number of researches and R&D investments are driving the growth of the market. On the other hand, high cost of fume hoods restrain the growth of the market.

Industry Trends and Updates

Green and sustainability initiative from fume hood manufacturers and research centers

Global Fume Hood Monitors Market – by Type, Application, Region – Market Size, Demand Forecasts, Company Profiles, Industry Trends and Updates (2018 – 2025)

