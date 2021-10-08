Drone Service Market Size, Share Trends and Future Growth 2019-2027 Key Players: Cyberhawk Innovations Limited, Aerodyne Group, Sky Futures

Global Drone Service Market is expected to grow from US$ 629.2 Mn in 2018 to US$ 24,882.2 Mn by 2027 at a CAGR of 51.1% between 2019 and 2027.

Drone Service market is experiencing a high growth throughout the globe, driven by growth in real estate/infrastructure, agriculture, media & entertainment, industrial, law enforcement, and other industries. Moreover, increasing adoption of drone-based solutions in the agriculture sector and media industry is constantly driving the market. In addition to this, the e-commerce industry has matured immensely over the years in the developed economies as well as the developing nations. The primary driver for the e-commerce industry is that the customers can purchase from and receive the goods at the most convenient location. Owing to this the entire e-commerce market is gaining a great deal of attraction. These factors are anticipated to drive the Drone Service Market during the forecast period.

The report focuses on an in-depth segmentation of the Drone Service Market based on drone type, service, and industry. The geographic segmentation of the report covers five major regions including; North Americas, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SA). The regional market has been further bifurcated by respective countries. By service segment, surveying, mapping & inspection is accounted for the largest share in the Drone Service Market in 2017 and also projected to grow with CAGR of 49.6% during the forecast period.

Company Profiles:

Cyberhawk Innovations Limited, Aerodyne Group, Sky Futures, Terra Drone Corporation, Measure, SkySpecs, Airinov, Zipline, Drone Volt, and Flirtey

The market payers from Drone Service Market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for Drone Service in the global market. Below mentioned is the list of few companies engaged in the Drone Service market.

North America is one of the prominent regions in the Drone Service Market which is contributing highest revenue globally due to the increase in the population. The US is a developed country in terms of advanced technology, the standard of living, and infrastructure among others. Across North America, the technological advancements have led to highly competitive markets. The adoption of drones in the region is wholly dependent on specific rules and regulations set by the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA). The service providers have to adhere to the legislation set by FAA to fly drones in industries, agricultural, real estate, and media & entertainment industries.

