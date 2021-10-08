Electronic Health Record (EHR) Market Growing Technology Trends, Demand and Business Opportunities by 2025 | AdvancedMD, Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Cerner Corporation, Computer Programs and System, CureMD Corporation

Electronic Health Record (EHR), is the schematized group of health information on patient data in a digital layout. These records can be shared across different health care settings. EHR includes a wide range of data, such as demographics, medical history of patient, medication & allergies, immunization status, laboratory test results, radiology images, vital signs, personal statistics like age and weight, and billing information. electronic health record (EHR) is a digital version of the paper chart of a patient. It contains all the data related to a patient’s medical history including medications, diagnoses, immunization dates, treatment plans, radiology images, allergies, and test results from laboratories. These also allow access to evidence-based tools that are used by healthcare providers to make decisions about a patient’s treatment. EHRs have also helped to streamline and automate the workflow in a healthcare setting.

EHR finds its applications in clinical care application/functions, financial function, clinical research function, reporting, and administrative functions in the healthcare settings. Clinical applications of EHR include results management, order entry and support, and decision supports. These functions aid in organization of a patient’s medical record, and timely access to a patients’ clinical information, such as laboratory test results, and radiology results. This reduces redundancy and improves the quality of healthcare service. Furthermore, with the help of a secured EHR, patient information can be shared amongst many authorized users in different healthcare settings. EHR facilitates communication, integration of information and patient care coordination action among many medical professionals such as doctors, nurses, pharmacists, and laboratory scientists.

AdvancedMD, Inc., Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc., Cerner Corporation, Computer Programs and Systems, Inc., CureMD Corporation, eClinicalWorks, Epic Systems Corporation, General Electric Company, Greenway Health, LLC, and Quality Systems

