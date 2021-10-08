ELISpot and FluoroSpot Assay Market by Product, Application, Device and by End User | price analysis, supply chain analysis, porters five force analysis etc by 2023

Market Scenario:

The ELISpot and FluoroSpot Assay are using to detect various antibodies, cytokines, and granzymes. These kits are applicable for early diagnose diseases such as TB and tick-borne diseases. In these techniques’ cells are cultured on plates that are coated with antibodies which capture specific target molecules. The distribution of these analytes is then spotted through a sandwich ELISA where the analyte is capture. The global ELISpot and FluoroSpot assay market were estimated USD 135 million in 2017 and expected to reach USD 287 million by 2023 at a CAGR of 16.2% during the forecast period.

The factor contributing for the market growth of ELISpot and FluoroSpot assay kits are increasing development for new vaccines for various treatments and innovation in pharma & biotech industry for the development of vaccines, rising clinical trials and growing healthcare expenditure by the population. However, factors such as high cost of ELISpot and FluoroSpot assay, lack of skilled technicians and alternative techniques are expected to hinder the growth of ELISpot and FluoroSpot assay market during the forecast period.

Segmentation:

The Global ELISpot and FluoroSpot Assay Market is segmented on the basis of product, application, and end-user. The ELISpot and FluoroSpot Assay market, by product is categorised into various assay kit, analyzer, ancillary products. The assay kit is sub-segmented into T Cell assay and B Cell assay. On the basis of application, the market is segmented into transplant, vaccines development, clinical trials, cancer treatment. On the basis of end-user, the market is segmented into hospitals and clinics, ambulatory surgical centres, diagnostic centres, research centers, and others.

Regional Analysis:

Europe stood second largest in the ELISpot and FluoroSpot Assay market owing to the increasing number of pharmaceutical companies, rising in the development of innovative vaccines for the treatment of various viral diseases. The growing funding from government and private agencies for drug development also support the ELISpot and FluoroSpot Assay market in this region. Asia-Pacific was estimated to be the fastest growing region for the global ELISpot and FluoroSpot Assay market in 2017. The market is expected to witness growth owing to the rising prevalence of viral infection, increasing geriatric population in this region and growing demand for ELISpot and FluoroSpot Assay in research field.

The Middle East and Africa holds the least share in the global ELISpot and FluoroSpot Assay market due to the presence of low health expenditure, lack of skilled technicians and less pharmaceutical company in this region. However, the market is expected to witness growth due to increasing research & development in the Middle East.

Key players:

Oxford Immunotec (UK),

Cellular Technologies (US),

Mabtech (Sweden),

Becton, Dickinson and Company (US),

Abcam (UK)

Bio-Techne (US),

Autoimmun Diagnostika (Germany),

Biotech Investissement (France),

Lophius Biosciences (Germany),

U-CyTech (Netherlands).

