Financial Accounting Software Market to Grow at 11.7% CAGR |Strategic Analysis by Industry Experts – Microsoft Corporation, Oracle Corporation, FreshBooks, Infor, INTUIT, LucaNet AG, Xero Limited, The Sage Group, Wave Financial, Zoho Corporation

The Global Financial Accounting Software Market

The global financial accounting software market accounted to US$ 4.35 Bn in 2017 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 11.7% during the forecast period 2018 – 2025, to account to US$ 10.37 Bn by 2025.

The cloud based model empowers an organization to go for a pay-as-you-go model that could considerably reduce the amount of up-front fees. The fees charged by the vendor is proportional with the usage of the applications and would increase with the increase in its usage. Still, the fee would always be lesser when compared to the installed infrastructure on-premise model. Additionally, the concerns about the maintenance, servicing and other repairing or downtime due to failure is totally eliminated in this model. Based on the kind of application deployed, the fee may be significant if multiple integrations are required and data transfers from old legacy based systems is required for a smoother transition.

Key Players Influencing the Market

Microsoft Corporation

Oracle Corporation

FreshBooks, Inc.

Infor

INTUIT, INC.

LucaNet AG

Xero Limited

The Sage Group plc

Wave Financial Inc.

Zoho Corporation

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global Financial Accounting Software market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2025 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The Financial Accounting Software market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting Financial Accounting Software market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the Financial Accounting Software market in these regions.

