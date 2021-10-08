Frozen Yogurt Market to Witness Huge Growth by 2027 – Frosty Boy, General Mills Inc., Honey Hill Farms, Kemps LLC, Nestle SA

Frozen yogurt is a type of a frozen dessert that is made up of yogurt and dairy or non-dairy products. Frozen yogurt is also known as frogurt. It also may contain active and live bacteria cultures. Being sugar-free it has healthier characteristics and also very popular the health-conscious population. It’s tart flavor is one of the major reasons for its increasing demand among the people.

The frozen yogurt market is anticipated to grow in the forecast period owing to improvements in the quality of frozen yogurt coupled with the growth in end-use industries. The growing consumer preferences for exotic flavors has boosted the growth of the frozen yogurt market. The rising demand for low-calories and healthier frozen desserts prove to be beneficial for the frozen yogurt market. However, intense competition from ice-cream and other frozen desserts restrict the growth of the frozen yogurt market. On the other hand, the rising demand for yogurt and probiotic products is likely to showcase growth opportunities for frozen yogurt market during the forecast period.

Leading key market players mentioned in the report:-

Frosty Boy

General Mills Inc.

Honey Hill Farms

Kemps LLC

Nestle SA

Scott Brothers Dairy

TCBY

The Dannon Company Inc.,

Yasso Frozen Greek Yogurt

Yoomoo Ltd

The global frozen yogurt market is segmented on the basis of type, functionality, and distribution channel. Based on type, the market is segmented as plain, and flavored. Flavored type is further sub-segmented as chocolate market, vanilla market, caramel market, strawberry market, blueberry market, pineapple market, and other markets. The frozen yogurt market on the basis of functionality is classified into home lactose free, low calorie, and others. On the basis of distribution channel, the market is segmented as supermarket/hypermarket, online stores, grocery stores, and others.

This market research report administers a broad view of the Frozen Yogurt market on a Global basis, presenting a forecast and statistics in terms of revenue during the forecast period. It covers an illustrative study with detailed segmentation, complete research and development history, latest news and press releases. Additionally, it demonstrates the future aspects and portrays a sketch of the key players involved in the Frozen Yogurt market’s growth in terms of revenue.

The report contains imperative and pivotal details affecting the developments and growth of the market and also talks about the restricting factors that may restrain the Frozen Yogurt market growth during the forecast period. Segmentations of the market are examined specifically to provide knowledge for supplementary market investments. Segmentation of the market on the basis of Dosage, Route of Administration and Application are elucidated in details portraying a descriptive structure of the market trends and restrictions affecting the Frozen Yogurt market through the segments and sub-segments.

The report also provides the market size and estimates a forecast from the year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America providing an exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the Frozen Yogurt market.

The report also analyzes the factors affecting Frozen Yogurt market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend.

