Global Aluminum Foil Packaging Market Professional Survey Report 2018

In this report, the Global Aluminum Foil Packaging market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025.

This report studies the global Aluminum Foil Packaging market status and forecast, categorizes the global Aluminum Foil Packaging market size (value & volume) by manufacturers, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top manufacturers in North America, Europe, Japan, China, India, Southeast Asia and other regions (Central & South America, and Middle East & Africa).

Aluminum Foil Packaging refers to the aluminum foil material which is used in the packaging industry. The aluminum foil used for packing materials is aluminium prepared in thin metal leaves with a thickness less than 0.2 mm (7.9 mils); thinner gauges down to 6 micrometres (0.24 mils) are also commonly used.

Currently, the world’s leading consumer of aluminum foil packaging market in Europe and North America, while the aluminum foil packaging consumption in China and Asia is far below the level of the above areas, especially in China, in all aluminum foil consumption, packaging materials only about 25%.

But China is the world’s fastest growing area as to consumption of aluminum foil packaging, in recent years, compound annual growth rate remained at around 13%, which increased significantly in the areas of food and pharmaceutical packaging.

But with the upstream raw material prices continue to decline, resulting in most of the manufacturers of aluminum foil gross margin decreased to some extent.

Currently, as to the aluminum foil industrial structure, the aluminum industry structure needs to adjust right now, while subject to the lock of technology in China, the current production of aluminum foil products in the region is difficult to enter the national high-end market, Technology directly affects the pace of Chinese products to enter the international market.

As to the downstream market, at present, Europe and America aluminum foil packaging has been very mature, and in Asia, compared to China, Korea and Japan, the development of aluminum foil packaging is more mature, but still below the level of Europe and the United States, but in Japan in pharmaceutical aluminum foil packaging has a great advantage.

Overall, the current global aluminum foil packaging market is large, while develop rapidly, compared to primary aluminum, the added value of the product is much more, so the study group take attitude optimistic about the industry.

The major manufacturers covered in this report

Geographically, this report studies the top producers and consumers, focuses on product capacity, production, value, consumption, market share and growth opportunity in these key regions

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

Heavy gauge foil

Medium gauge foil

Light gauge foil

Other

By Application, the market can be split into

Pharmaceutical packaging

Cigarette packaging

Food packaging

Other

