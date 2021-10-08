Global Antimony Market Research, Outlook, Future Growth & Forecast till 2027

This market research report provides a big picture on Antimony Market, on a Global basis, offering a forecast and statistic in terms of revenue during the forecast period. The report covers a descriptive analysis with detailed segmentation, complete research and development history, latest news and press releases. Furthermore, the study explains the future opportunities and a sketch of key players involved in the Antimony Market hike in terms of revenue.

Antimony is a chemical which is used as medicine and cosmetics since the ancient times. It can be differentiated into two type mainly trioxides and alloys. It has a wide range of uses such as flame retardants, plastic additives, glass and ceramics. It is used as a raw material by various end use industries such as chemical industries, automotive industries, cosmetic industries and electrical and electronic industries. The combination of antimony tin and lead can produce bullets, solders and plain bearing. The application of antimony in microelectronics is growing due to its additives containing chlorine and bromine.

The key factor that is driving the antimony market are increase of applications due to the increase of regulations in the fire industry. Moreover, the growing disposable income and increasing consumption of flame retardants may is expected to be the key driver of antimony market. However, certain chemicals like antimony trioxide and antimony potassium tartrate have some serious impact on health so it is expected to restrain the growth of this antimony market. Likewise, the recycle nature of antimony may create opportunity for the market players to grow in future. Along with that the increase of flame retardants with the growing GDP is another factor. Certain chemicals antimony trioxide and antimony potassium tartrate is having a negative impact on the health such as respiratory irritation, pneumoconiosis, antimony spots on skin, gastrointestinal symptoms, and cardiac arrhythmias. Antimony can be used repeatedly so industries can use these as a sustainable chemical.

The global antimony market is segmented on the basis of product type, application, end-users and geography. On the basis of product type, the antimony market is segmented into trioxides, alloys, others. On the basis of applications, the antimony market is segmented into flame retardant, plastic additives, lead acid batteries, glass & ceramics, others. On the basis of end-users, the antimony market is segmented into chemical, automotive, electrical & electronics, defense, others. On the basis of geography, the antimony market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific(APAC), Middle East & Africa(MEA), and South America.

The report analyzes factors affecting the antimony market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the antimony market in these regions.

