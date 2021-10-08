Global Chickpeas Market Size by Application (2019-2025)

MarketResearchNest.com presents “Global Chickpeas Market Insights, Forecast to 2025” new Research to its studies database.

Chickpeas are pulse crop and belongs to leguminosae family. Chick peas are grown as seed of the cicer arietinum plant. Chick peas are also called as garbanzo beans or chana or Egyptian peas and mostly consumed in Asian and Middle East countries. Chickpeas are considered as foreign exchange earning crop and thus important crop. The chickpeas market id fragmented at the supplier level on the supply chain. Chick peas are offer nutrients, vitamins, fibre and also increase the folate and manganese content. The chickpeas production requires well drained soil which is best suited for high yield. The chickpeas require proper aeration to maintain the quality on storage and must be checked a period of interval to avoid spoilage. The chickpeas are available in varieties bifurcated on the basis of colour, taste and seed size. The most commonly used ones are light coloured chickpeas called as kabuli and small sized dark coloured called as desi type.

Chickpeas offer some of the health benefits such as supply of antioxidants, decreased cardiovascular risks, improved blood regulation and support to digestive tract. The health benefits offered support in the growth of global chickpeas market. The demand for restoration of soil also aid in the growth of global chickpeas market.

The global Chickpeas market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 and will reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Chickpeas market based on company, product type, end user and key regions.

Global Chickpeas in its database, which provides an expert and in-depth analysis of key business trends and future market development prospects, key drivers and restraints, profiles of major market players, segmentation and forecasting. A Global Chickpeas Market provides an extensive view of size; trends and shape have been developed in this report to identify factors that will exhibit a significant impact in boosting the sales of Global Chickpeas Market in the near future.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

Wimmera Grain

Bean Growers

Arbel

Isik Tarim

JOVA Graneros

Mast Qalander

Indraprasth foods

OLEGA

Market size by Product

Kabuli Chickpeas

Desi Chickpeas

Moreover, the research report assessed market key features, consisting of revenue, capacity utilization rate, price, gross, growth rate, consumption, production, export, supply, cost, market size & share, industry demand, export & import analysis, and CAGR.

Market size by End User

Supplier

Distributers

Retailer

Chickpeas Consumption by Region

North America, United States, Canada, Mexico, Asia-Pacific, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines, Thailand, Vietnam, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe, Central and South , merica, Brazil, Rest of South America, Middle East and Africa, GCC Countries, Turkey, Egypt, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa.

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze and research the global Chickpeas status and future forecastï¼Œinvolving, production, revenue, consumption, historical and forecast.

To present the key Chickpeas manufacturers, production, revenue, market share, and recent development.

To split the breakdown data by regions, type, manufacturers and applications.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends, drivers, influence factors in global and regions.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

