Global Coatings Resins Market Research, Outlook, Future Growth & Forecast till 2025

.A Comprehensive research study conducted by KD Market Insights on ” Coatings Resins Market by Type (Acrylic, Epoxy, Polyurethane, Alkyd, Vinyl, Unsaturated and Saturated Polyesters, and Others), Technology (Water Borne, Solvent-borne, High Solid, Powder Coating, and Radiation Cured), and Application (Architectural, Industrial, Protective & Marine, Automotive OEM, Vehicle Refinishes, and Others) – Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2018-2025” report offers extensive and highly detailed historical, current and future market trends in the Global and regional/market. The Coatings Resins Market report includes market size, growth drivers, barriers, opportunities, trends and other information which helps to find new opportunities in this market for the growth of the business through new technologies and developments.

Coating resins are resin covering applied on the surface to achieve hardness, corrosion resistance, weather resistance, and stain resistance. Resins offer quick drying times, gloss retention, and superior weathering to coatings. Surge in demand for green and eco-friendly coating across the world drive the growth of the global coating resins market. There is an increase in the demand for low VOC coating products owing to the stringent regulation development for low VOCs emission in the developing countries. This boosts the growth of the market. Furthermore, rise in demand for coating in automotive and furniture industry is anticipated to boost the global coatings resins market during the forecast period. However, fluctuation in the raw material prices restrict the market growth. Conversely, the development of bio-based coatings is anticipated to offer new opportunities for the key players.

Request for Sample @ https://www.kdmarketinsights.com/sample/4132

Based on resin type, the market is divided into acrylic, epoxy, polyurethane, alkyd, vinyl, unsaturated polyester resin, saturated polyester resin, and others. Based on technology, the market is categorized into waterborne, conventional solvent borne, high solid solvent borne, powder coating, radiation cured, and others. Based on application, the market is classified into architectural, industrial, protective & marine, automotive OEM, vehicle refinish, and others. Based on region, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

The key players operating in the market include Bayer AG, Royal DSM, The Sherwin-Williams Company (The Valspar Corporation), and Polynt SpA. Other prominent players include Allnex Belgium SA/Nv, Arkema S.A., BASF SE, Momentive Specialty Chemicals, Inc., The DOW Chemical Company, and Evonik Industries AG.

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

– Porters Five Force’s analysis helps analyze the potential of buyers and suppliers and the competitive scenario of the industry for strategy building.

– It outlines the current trends and future scenario of the coatings resins market from 2018 to 2025 to understand the prevailing opportunities and potential investment pockets.

– Major countries in each region are mapped according to their individual revenue contribution to the global/regional market.

– An in-depth analysis of the current R&D within the market is provided along with the key dynamic factors.

– The key drivers, restrains, and opportunities and their detailed impact analyses are elucidated in the study.

– The profiles of the key players along with their key strategic developments are enlisted in the report.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

By Type

– Acrylic

– Epoxy

– Polyurethane

– Alkyd

– Vinyl

– Unsaturated Polyester Resin

– Saturated Polyester Resin

– Others

By Technology

– Waterborne

– Solvent Borne

– High Solid

– Powder Coating

– Radiation Cured

By Application

– Architectural

– Industrial

– Protective & Marine

– Automotive OEM

– Vehicle Refinish

– Others

By Region

– North America – U.S.

– Canada

– Mexico

– Europe – UK

– Germany

– France

– Spain

– Italy

– Rest of Europe

– Asia-Pacific – China

– India

– Japan

– Vietnam

– Australia

– Rest of Asia-Pacific

– LAMEA – Brazil

– Argentina

– South Africa

– Turkey

– Rest of LAMEA

Browse Full Report With [email protected] https://www.kdmarketinsights.com/product/coatings-resins-market-amr

Table of Content

CHAPTER 1: INTRODUCTION

1.1. Report description

1.2. Key benefits for stakeholders

1.3. Key market segments

1.4. Research methodology

1.4.1. Secondary research

1.4.2. Primary research

1.4.3. Analyst tools and models

CHAPTER 2: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

2.1. Key findings of the study

2.2. CXO perspective

CHAPTER 3: MARKET OVERVIEW

3.1. Market definition and scope

3.2. Key findings

3.2.1. Top investment pockets

3.2.2. Top winning strategies

3.3. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

3.3.1. Bargaining power of suppliers

3.3.2. Bargaining power of buyer

3.3.3. Thereat of new entrants

3.3.4. Threat of substitute

3.3.5. Intensity of competitive rivalry

3.4. Top Player Positioning, 2017

3.5. Market dynamics

3.5.1. Drivers

3.5.1.1. Demand for green & Environment-friendly Coating Systems

3.5.1.2. Rise in the global automotive industry

3.5.1.3. Increasing architectural coatings demand

3.5.1.4. Growing demand for coating resins in the roadway markings

3.5.2. Restraint

3.5.2.1. Fluctuating raw material prices

3.5.2.2. Substitutes replacing coating resins

3.5.3. Opportunity

3.5.3.1. Stringent regulations towards green initiatives.

3.5.3.2. Development of bio based coatings

CHAPTER 4: COATING RESIN MARKET, BY TYPE

4.1. Overview

4.1.1. Market size and forecast

4.2. Acrylic

4.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.2.2. Market size and forecast

4.2.3. Market analysis by country

4.3. Epoxy

4.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.3.2. Market size and forecast

4.3.3. Market analysis by country

4.4. Polyurethane

4.4.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.4.2. Market size and forecast

4.4.3. Market analysis by country

4.5. Alkyd

4.5.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.5.2. Market size and forecast

4.5.3. Market analysis by country

4.6. Vinyl

4.6.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.6.2. Market size and forecast

4.6.3. Market analysis by country

4.7. Unsaturated polyester resins

4.7.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.7.2. Market size and forecast

4.7.3. Market analysis by country

4.8. Saturated polyester resins

4.8.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.8.2. Market size and forecast

4.8.3. Market analysis by country

4.9. Others

4.9.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.9.2. Market size and forecast

4.9.3. Market analysis by country

CHAPTER 5: GLOBAL COATING RESINS MARKET, BY TECHNOLOGY

5.1. Overview

5.1.1. Market size and forecast

5.2. Waterborne

5.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

5.2.2. Market size and forecast

5.2.3. Market analysis by country

5.3. Solvent borne

5.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

5.3.2. Market size and forecast

5.3.3. Market analysis by country

5.4. High Solid

5.4.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

5.4.2. Market size and forecast

5.4.3. Market analysis by country

5.5. Powder Coating

5.5.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

5.5.2. Market size and forecast

5.5.3. Market analysis by country

5.6. Radiation Cured

5.6.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

5.6.2. Market size and forecast

5.6.3. Market analysis by country

CHAPTER 6: GLOBAL COATING RESIN MARKET, BY APPLICATION

6.1. Overview

6.1.1. Market size and forecast

6.2. Architectural

6.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

6.2.2. Market size and forecast

6.2.3. Market analysis by country

6.3. Industrial

6.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

6.3.2. Market size and forecast

6.3.3. Market analysis by country

6.4. Protective & marine

6.4.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

6.4.2. Market size and forecast

6.4.3. Market analysis by country

6.5. Automotive OEM

6.5.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

6.5.2. Market size and forecast

6.5.3. Market analysis by country

Continue….

Check for Discount @ https://www.kdmarketinsights.com/discount/4132

About Us:

KD Market Insights offers a comprehensive database of syndicated research studies, customized reports, and consulting services. These reports are created to help in making smart, instant and crucial decisions based on extensive and in-depth quantitative information, supported by extensive analysis and industry insights. Our dedicated in-house team ensures the reports satisfy the requirement of the client. We aim at providing value service to our clients. Our reports are backed by extensive industry coverage and is made sure to give importance to the specific needs of our clients. The main idea is to enable our clients to make an informed decision, by keeping them and ourselves up to date with the latest trends in the market.

Contact Us:

KD Market Insights

150 State Street, Albany,

New York, USA 12207

+1 (518) 300-1215

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.kdmarketinsights.com