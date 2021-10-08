Global Diaphragm Pumps Market Size by Application (2019-2025)

MarketResearchNest.com presents “Global Diaphragm Pumps Market Insights, Forecast to 2025” new Research to its studies database.

A diaphragm pump (also known as a Membrane pump) is a positive displacement pump that uses a combination of the reciprocating action of a rubber, thermoplastic or teflon diaphragm and suitable valves on either side of the diaphragm (check valve, butterfly valves, flap valves, or any other form of shut-off valves) to pump a fluid.

The diaphragm pumps market segment on the basis of its application in various end-user industries including water and wastewater, oil and gas, chemicals, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, and others. Based on its discharge pressure, the diaphragm pumps market has been categorized in the following pressure ranges: up to 80 bar, 80 bar to 200 bar, and above 200 bar. The market has also been categorized on the basis of mechanism and operation into air operated and electrically operated and single acting and double acting, respectively.

The Diaphragm Pumps market was valued at xx Million US$ in 2018 and is projected to reach xx Million US$ by 2025, at a CAGR of 5.9% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Diaphragm Pumps.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

Pump Solutions Group

Idex Corporation

Yamada Corporation

Lewa GmbH

Verder International B.V.

Ingersoll-Rand PLC

Flowserve Corporation

Grundfos Holding A/S

Xylem, Inc.

Tapflo AB

Leak-Proof Pumps

Diaphragm Pumps Breakdown Data by Type

Air operated

Electrically operated

Diaphragm Pumps Breakdown Data by Application

Water and Wastewater

Oil and Gas

Chemicals

Pharmaceuticals

Food and Beverage

Others

Diaphragm Pumps Consumption by Region

North America, United States, Canada, Mexico, Asia-Pacific, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines, Thailand, Vietnam, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe, Central and South , merica, Brazil, Rest of South America, Middle East and Africa, GCC Countries, Turkey, Egypt, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa.

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze and research the global Diaphragm Pumps status and future forecastï¼Œinvolving, production, revenue, consumption, historical and forecast.

To present the key Diaphragm Pumps manufacturers, production, revenue, market share, and recent development.

To split the breakdown data by regions, type, manufacturers and applications.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends, drivers, influence factors in global and regions.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

