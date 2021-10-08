Global Electronic Toll Collection Market Analysis: By Subsystem (Automated Vehicle Identification, Automated Vehicle Classification), Technology (Radio-frequency Identification, GNSS & GPS, and Video Analytics), and Application (Urban and Highways)

A Comprehensive research study conducted by KD Market Insights on ” Electronic Toll Collection Market by Subsystem (Automated Vehicle Identification, Automated Vehicle Classification, Violation Enforcement System, and Transaction Processing), Technology (Radio-frequency Identification, Dedicated Short-range Communication, Infrared, GNSS & GPS, and Video Analytics), and Application (Urban and Highways) – Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2018-2025” report offers extensive and highly detailed historical, current and future market trends in the Global and regional/market. The Electronic Toll Collection Market report includes market size, growth drivers, barriers, opportunities, trends and other information which helps to find new opportunities in this market for the growth of the business through new technologies and developments.

The global electronic toll collection market is expanding rapidly to cater to the growing demands of safe and faster transportation infrastructure. Moreover, technological advancements in this industry have enforced governments across the globe to make heavy investments on toll lanes. For instance, Croatia is expected to become the first European country to install free-flow tolling across its existing DSRC network. The Croatian Ministry of Sea, Transport and Infrastructure is investing $9 million to deploy ETC system and replace existing manual payment booths by 2020.

Request for Sample @ https://www.kdmarketinsights.com/sample/4207

Among the analyzed geographical regions, North America exhibits the highest adoption of electronic toll collection systems. On the other hand, Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at a faster pace during the forecast period.

The free-flow system offered by ETC is able to manage several lanes by electronically collecting tolls from vehicles as they pass beneath an overhead gantry. This system is currently being widely used in countries such as the U.S., Australia, Canada, Chile, and Israel. Furthermore, in the electronic toll collection systems, the GPS technology is expected to replace RFID technology in the future.

The global electronic toll collection market is segmented based on subsystem, technology, application, and region. By subsystem, the market is divided into automated vehicle identification, automated vehicle classification, violation enforcement system, and transaction processing. On the basis of technology, it is fragmented into RFID, dedicated short-range communication, infrared, GNSS/GPS, and video analytics. Depending on application, it is divided into urban and highways. Region wise, it is studied across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Major players operating in the global electronic toll collection market include Kapsch Group, Thales Group, Toshiba Corporation, Raytheon, Conduent LLC, Siemens AG, TransCore LP, Cubic Transportation, Perceptics LLC, and EFKON GmbH.

These players focus on vital market strategies, such as mergers, acquisitions, collaborations, and partnerships, to strengthen their market outreach, thereby retaining their position in the competitive market.

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

– This study includes the analytical depiction of the global electronic toll collection market along with current trends and future estimations to determine the imminent investment pockets.

– The report presents information regarding key drivers, restraints, and opportunities.

The market is quantitatively analyzed from 2017 to 2025 to highlight the financial competency of the industry.

– Porters five forces analysis illustrates the potency of the buyers and suppliers in the global industry.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

BY SUBSYSTEM

– Automated Vehicle Identification

– Automated Vehicle Classification

– Violation Enforcement System

– Transaction Processing

BY TECHNOLOGY

– Radio-frequency Identification (RFID)

– Dedicated Short-range Communication (DSRC)

– Infrared

– GNSS & GPS

– Video Analytics

BY APPLICATION

– Urban

– Highways

BY REGION

– North America

– Europe

– Asia-Pacific

– LAMEA

Browse Full Report With [email protected] https://www.kdmarketinsights.com/product/electronic-toll-collection-market-amrr

Table of Content

CHAPTER 1: INTRODUCTION

1.1. REPORT DESCRIPTION

1.2. KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

1.3. KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

1.4. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

1.4.1. Primary research

1.4.2. Secondary research

1.4.3. Analyst tools and models

CHAPTER 2: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

2.1. CXO PERSPECTIVE

CHAPTER 3: MARKET OVERVIEW

3.1. MARKET DEFINITION AND SCOPE

3.2. KEY FINDINGS

3.2.1. Top impacting factors

3.2.2. Top investment pockets

3.2.3. Top winning strategies

3.3. PORTERS FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

3.4. MARKET SHARE ANALYSIS, 2017 (%)

3.5. MARKET DYNAMICS

3.5.1. Drivers

3.5.1.1. Rising demand for effective traffic management at toll collection center

3.5.1.2. Cashless Travelling

3.5.1.3. Reduced environmental pollution

3.5.2. Restraint

3.5.2.1. High initial installation and operational cost of electronic toll collection system

3.5.3. Opportunities

3.5.3.1. Increased adoption of ETC system in the developing regions

3.5.3.2. Stringent government regulations regarding toll collection

CHAPTER 4: ELECTRONIC TOLL COLLECTION MARKET, BY SUBSYSTEM

4.1. OVERVIEW

4.2. AUTOMATED VEHICLE IDENTIFICATION (AVI)

4.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

4.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region

4.2.3. Market analysis by country

4.3. AUTOMATED VEHICLE CLASSIFICATION (AVC)

4.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region

4.3.3. Market analysis by country

4.4. VIOLATION ENFORCEMENT SYSTEM

4.4.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.4.2. Market size and forecast, by region

4.4.3. Market analysis by country

4.5. TRANSACTION PROCESSING

4.5.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.5.2. Market size and forecast, by region

4.5.3. Market analysis by country

CHAPTER 5: ELECTRONIC TOLL COLLECTION MARKET, BY TECHNOLOGY

5.1. OVERVIEW

5.2. RADIO-FREQUENCY IDENTIFICATION (RFID)

5.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

5.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region

5.2.3. Market analysis by country

5.3. DEDICATED SHORT RANGE COMMUNICATION (DSRC)

5.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

5.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region Market analysis by country

5.4. INFRARED

5.4.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

5.4.2. Market size and forecast, by region

5.4.3. Market analysis by country

5.5. GNSS/GPS

5.5.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

5.5.2. Market size and forecast, by region

5.5.3. Market analysis by country

5.6. VIDEO ANALYTICS

5.6.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

5.6.2. Market size and forecast, by region

5.6.3. Market analysis by country

CHAPTER 6: ELECTRONIC TOLL COLLECTIONMARKET, BY APPLICATION

6.1. OVERVIEW

6.2. URBAN

6.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

6.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region

6.2.3. Market analysis by country

6.3. HIGHWAYS

6.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

6.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region

6.3.3. Market analysis by country

CHAPTER 7: ELECTRONIC TOLL COLLECTIONMARKET, BY REGION

7.1. OVERVIEW

7.2. NORTH AMERICA

7.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

7.2.2. Market size and forecast, by subsystem

7.2.3. Market size and forecast, by technology

7.2.4. Market size and forecast, by application

7.2.5. Market analysis by country

7.2.5.1. U.S.

7.2.5.1.1. Market size and forecast, by subsystem

7.2.5.1.2. Market size and forecast, by technology

7.2.5.1.3. Market size and forecast, by application

7.2.5.2. Canada

7.2.5.2.1. Market size and forecast, by subsystem

7.2.5.2.2. Market size and forecast, by technology

7.2.5.2.3. Market size and forecast, by application

7.2.5.3. Mexico

7.2.5.3.1. Market size and forecast, by subsystem

7.2.5.3.2. Market size and forecast, by technology

7.2.5.3.3. Market size and forecast, by application

Continue….

Check for Discount @ https://www.kdmarketinsights.com/discount/4207

About Us:

KD Market Insights offers a comprehensive database of syndicated research studies, customized reports, and consulting services. These reports are created to help in making smart, instant and crucial decisions based on extensive and in-depth quantitative information, supported by extensive analysis and industry insights. Our dedicated in-house team ensures the reports satisfy the requirement of the client. We aim at providing value service to our clients. Our reports are backed by extensive industry coverage and is made sure to give importance to the specific needs of our clients. The main idea is to enable our clients to make an informed decision, by keeping them and ourselves up to date with the latest trends in the market.

Contact Us:

KD Market Insights

150 State Street, Albany,

New York, USA 12207

+1 (518) 300-1215

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.kdmarketinsights.com